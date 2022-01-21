Teen Mom DILF Gallery: Check Out the Show's Hottest Dads!

Daddy? Dad? Daddy?
Those are the words that many of their children use to describe them.
But when it comes to these beefy Teen Mom baby daddies, it's also what thirsty fans and viewers all but bark at their screens.
A lot of the drama that we see on MTV can be a real turnoff.
Every now and then, on the show or on social media, one star or another whips out his DILF card to set fans back on track.
We're not just talking about Cole DeBoer, either.
There is a lot of beef in the Teen Mom stew.
Take a look below at some of the stars who are embodying (and even redefining) dad bod:
1.
Cole DeBoer
Cole DeBoer has had fans feeling some-kind-of-way ever since Chelsea Houska introduced him to the world, and it's not just that he's a good partner. The dude is hot.
2.
He's also transformed his look
We wouldn't go so far as to say that Cole "wasn't always hot," because the guy's been handsome the entire time, but he definitely worked his body into shape, working fans -- and Chelsea -- into a frenzy.
3.
Tyler Baltierra
Congratulations are in order for Tyler and for Catelynn. A lot of parents don't have time to work out, but Tyler makes time -- for his self-image, for his mental and emotional health, and frankly, to make himself extra hot. It's paying off.
4.
Tyler has been very open about his journey
He is always quick to point out that he has further to go on his ongoing fitness journey and to be almost apologetic when fans praise his body, but the praise is hard-earned.
5.
Zach Davis
Not everyone who gets full body tattoos intends to display them for the world to see, but when Zach hosts an art show of his ink, people can't help but comment on the canvas. He has a stellar body.
6.
Way to go, Cheyenne
Zach and Cheyenne only became engaged in April of 2021, but she's known that Zach was a hottie with a body that didn't quit since they first dated in high school.
7.
Nathan Griffith
EXCUSE ME???? Look, we know that Nathan is hardly new to the fitness world -- he's been big on hitting the gym since forever. But his eye-popping gains only get more impressive the more that he posts on social media.
8.
And his thirst traps aren't limited to Instagram ...
If you want to see more of Nathan, there's no shame in admitting it. The guy has rolled out an OnlyFans to flaunt his hard-earned body, and the teasers that he posts (and censors) are out of this world.
9.
Javi Marroquin
Javi is probably best known for his eye-popping entanglements with both Kailyn Lowry and Briana DeJesus, but he didn't work his way into their lives just by being a decent co-parent. The guy's hot.
10.
He puts effort into that body
Javi isn't shy about sharing how much work he puts in, and is known to post about his visits to the gym to keep up his fitness habits. Clearly, it all pays off.
11.
Taylor McKinney
We know what you're thinking -- everybody loves Taylor, but they love him for being a Wife Guy to Maci Bookout. The guy doesn't need gutter lines on his abs to win over fans when he's so loving towards his wife.
12.
But the guy's also hot
Taylor isn't necessarily as just-a-few-steps-removed-from-MCU-bod as a couple of guys on this list, but he doesn't need to be. He's sexy in his own right, and that includes when his shirt is off.
13.
Jeremy Calvert
You know the saying about how women have to be "perfect," but dudes can get away with being just one thing -- like rich, or funny, or nice, OR hot? That's still true, but some guys have a whole host of qualifications, and Jeremy is one of them. He's nice, he's funny, and he's hot.
14.
Jeremy isn't as brazen as some of the other DILFs
But fans are quick to show their appreciation when he does post his thirst traps (even if he can't help but include a self-deprecating caption). Don't be so hard on yourself, Jeremy -- fans and followers certainly aren't.