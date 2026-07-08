Travis Kelce Gushes, Reveals New Details on Taylor Swift Proposal

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That was fast!

Less than a week after Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce married, he’s appearing on the New Heights podcast with his brother.

He’s finally confirming details about his proposal to Taylor.

Swifties had their suspicions. How much has he confirmed about that magical moment?

On the July 8, 2026 episode of the ‘New Heights’ podcast, Travis Kelce gushed about his proposal. (Image Credit: YouTube)

‘Pretty epic’

On the Wednesday, July 8 episode of the Kelce brothers’ New Heights podcast, newlywed Travis showed up.

This episode was the season finale. Yes, podcasts do that sometimes.

As a guest, fellow athlete Tom Brady — a man so famous, or infamous, that you don’t need to be a sportsball enthusiast to have heard his name — made an appearance.

But the bigger detail in the minds of viewers was that Travis is now a married man.

He and Taylor Swift tied the knot at Madison Square Garden on July 3, five days earlier. And, according to some reports, they may have had a small legal ceremony a few days before that.

Fans might have, understandably, expected for Travis to discuss his wedding.

(Or, more to the point, even more might have expected him to not participate in a podcast episode right now. We’ll get to that in a moment.)

But though Travis didn’t dish on the nuptials, he did delve into his proposal.

Back on August 26, 2025, Taylor and Travis announced that they had become engaged.

Now, Travis is confirming the timeline of their engagement, sharing details on how he asked Taylor to become his wife.

‘I’m gonna ask this woman to marry me after’

According to Travis’ July 8 revelations, he proposed to Taylor directly after Taylor’s guest appearance on the New Heights season premiere, which aired on August 13.

“Starting it with Taylor, pretty epic,” he gushed warmly.

“During that recording the entire time, I’m planning, like, I’m gonna ask this woman to marry me after,” Travis recalled.

He raved that the episode is “one I’ll remember forever.”

Notably, this confirms a long held theory by Swifties. It is difficult, but not impossible, to conceal things from that crowd.

People reports that the July 8 episode was not recorded and aired simultaneously, even though it was a “live” broadcast on YouTube.

Rather, it was pre-recorded before Travis and Taylor tied the knot.

That makes a lot of sense.

Right now, whatever Travis is up to, he’s probably thinking about Taylor and their future together.

With likely months to go before the next New Heights season premiere, it could be a while before fans hear him talk this way about his wedding day.