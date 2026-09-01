Tony Romo Says He’s Dependent on Alcohol, Pleads No Contest to OWI Charges

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Back in July, Tony Romo was arrested on OWI charges while driving home from a golf course in his home state of Wisconsin.

Romo is now on leave from CBS, and he will not be in the broadcast booth when the NFL returns for Week 1.

The former Cowboys QB has now broken his silence on the arrest after pleading no contest to the charges against him.

Tony Romo attends the 2022 Paramount Upfront at 666 Madison Avenue on May 18, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/WireImage)

On Tuesday, Romo took to social media to share a lengthy statement in which he admitted that injuries sustained on the field led to a dependence on prescription painkillers and later an “over-reliance” on alcohol.

“Football has shaped nearly every meaningful part of my life. I played for more than 20 years, including 14 in the NFL with the Dallas Cowboys. After my retirement, CBS gave me the profound honor of staying close to the game through broadcasting,” he began adding:

“Playing taught me the power of relationships, the strength of a team, and the toughness to face failure head-on with honesty, resilience, and the determination to do better.

“This is one of those moments when I am leaning on everything football taught me. This morning, I faced a recent personal failure by pleading no contest to a civil offense for OWI in Wisconsin. I own this completely.”

Romo went on to explain that the back surgeries that prematurely ended his career have also complicated his retirement from the game.

“Multiple back surgeries ended my career earlier than I expected and left me with constant, debilitating pain. That pain led to a dependence on pain medication, and my efforts to get off those medications led to an over-reliance on alcohol,” he wrote, adding:

“As I have taught my three young sons: when you fall short, you stand up and take full responsibility. That is an important first step. The harder and more important step is examining the path that brought you here and making the changes necessary to move forward.

“That path requires honesty. None of this is an excuse. These are my failures, and I take responsibility for them.”

Romo concluded by assuring fans that the past month has been a period of profound growth, and he intends to emerge from this incident a better man.

🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Tony Romo told cops he was on his way to meet his grandma and grandpa when he was pulled over and ultimately busted for OWI … newly released body camera footage shows. pic.twitter.com/visfkPfxGT — TMZ (@TMZ) July 29, 2026

“The past month has been difficult, but it has also been personally significant. It has required me to confront and own my mistakes fully—to the Lord, to myself, to my family, and now to the public,” he wrote.

“I am working closely with a team of doctors to address my health and make the necessary changes. I am deeply grateful for the support of my family, my friends, and the NFL community including players, coaches, and owners. Your encouragement has meant more to me than you know.

“As I turn my attention to my health, my family, and, in time, my return to CBS, I kindly ask for privacy during this period.”

We wish Tony and his family the best as they seek to move on from this setback.