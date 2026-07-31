Tony Romo: Fired By CBS Following Arrest?

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Last week, retired Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated (a lesser charge than DUI).

In recent years, Romo has launched a second career as one of the most beloved broadcasters in the world of sports media.

But it looks as though his job at CBS might be under threat in the wake of his recent legal woes.

Tony Romo attends the 2022 Paramount Upfront at 666 Madison Avenue on May 18, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/FilmMagic)

According to a new report from the New York Post, Romo is officially on leave from the network just weeks before the NFL season is set to begin.

CBS’ first regular season broadcast will take place on September 13, during Week 1 of the NFL season.

Former Pittsburgh Steeler and second-year broadcaster J.J. Watt is currently slated to take Romo’s place in the broadcast booth alongside Jim Nantz.

Romo was returning from the Wisconsin Amateur Championship golf tournament when he was pulled over while traveling south on Interstate 43.

According to a citation, Romo “drove in the marked right distress lane to pass vehicles in lanes 1 and 2 during rush hour traffic” before he “cut across the marked gore.”

Though he told officers that he had had “zero” drinks, he was taken into custody after failing field sobriety tests.

Video of Romo’s arrest has left social media users divided, with some claiming that the former QB did not appear to be intoxicated, while others alleged that he was glassy-eyed and slow to react.

Though clearly baffled at being pulled over, Romo was courteous with police throughout the encounter.

“Because I’m coming from a golf course, you think I’m drunk?” he asked at one point.

In a different citation viewed by the Post, one officer reported that Romo had an “open bottle of an alcoholic beverage” located on the passenger side of his Jeep, and he “refused to take test for intoxication after arrest.”

According to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s office, the allegations against Romo constitute “a traffic violation and not a criminal charge in Wisconsin.”

The 46-year-old is scheduled for a court hearing on September 21, but is not required to attend. He is facing a total of $1,568.50 in fines.

Romo has yet to publicly comment on the situation, and it’s unclear at this time if he will eventually be reinstated at CBS.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.