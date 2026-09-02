Tiger Woods Pleads Guilty, Gets License Suspended For 5 Years as Judge Threatens Jail Time

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When Tiger Woods was arrested on DUI charges back in March, it looked like the golf legend — who was not a first-time offender — might wind up behind bars.

But in a Florida courtroom Wednesday morning, Woods accepted a plea deal and once again avoided jail time.

As part of the deal, Woods pleaded no contest to a reduced charge of reckless driving and also resolved a charge related to refusing to submit to a lawful test. He was additionally found guilty of careless driving.

Tiger Woods speaks onstage during the Tiger Woods Foundation’s 20th Anniversary Celebration at the New York Public Library on October 20, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images)

The biggest consequence is that Tiger will be without a driver’s license for the next five years.

He also agreed to pay fines totaling $1,500, according to ESPN.

Woods arrived at the Martin County Courthouse with his girlfriend, Vanessa Trump, and his attorney, Doug Duncan. The 15-time major champion kept a low profile during the hearing, saying little as the case was resolved.

The legal saga began on March 27, when Woods was arrested following a rollover crash near his Florida home.

His SUV clipped a trailer being hauled by a truck before rolling onto its side. Woods was not seriously injured, and no one else was reported hurt.

According to the arrest affidavit, Woods told authorities that he had been looking down at his cellphone and changing the radio station when he failed to notice a truck slowing down.

Deputies who responded to the scene reportedly observed signs they considered concerning, including Woods allegedly sweating heavily and moving in a “lethargic and slow” manner.

Woods initially pleaded not guilty to DUI and refusal to submit to a lawful test.

That strategy has now changed considerably.

Under Wednesday’s agreement, the DUI charge was reduced to reckless driving, while the testing-related charge was resolved separately. The five-year license suspensions attached to the charges will run concurrently, meaning Woods isn’t facing a decade-long driving ban.

Still, five years is hardly a minor inconvenience.

The judge also made clear that Woods can’t simply decide the rules don’t apply to him. He made it clear that driving while his license is suspended will result in additional legal consequences, including jail time.

For one of the most famous athletes on the planet, the situation represents another difficult chapter in a life and career that have been marked by spectacular highs and very public lows.

And now, apparently, Tiger Woods has one more thing to work on: finding a chauffeur.