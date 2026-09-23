Jonathan Taylor Thomas Detained After Allegedly Resisting Police

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In the years since he retired from acting, Jonathan Taylor Thomas has mostly avoided the pitfalls that afflict so many former child stars.

But in the type of incident that’s become all too familiar, the Home Improvement actor and ex-teen heartthrob was detained by police this week.

Taylor was reportedly detained in California after allegedly refusing to follow instructions from law enforcement during a traffic stop.

Jonathan Taylor Thomas attending the WB Network’s 2003 Winter Party at The Highlands, Hollywood, CA. (Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images)

According to multiple outlets, Thomas was a passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over Monday in Westlake Village, California.

At some point during the stop, the 45-year-old reportedly got out of the vehicle after deputies instructed him to remain inside.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that Jonathan was “uncooperative” and resisted officers. He was also reportedly suspected of being publicly intoxicated.

Thomas was subsequently taken to the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station, where he was booked on suspicion of obstructing or resisting an officer.

Fortunately for the actor, his latest brush with the law was relatively brief.

JTT was released from custody a short time later, according to jail records. As of Wednesday, there was no indication that the incident had resulted in any more serious charges.

Jonathan has maintained a low profile since stepping away from acting, making his latest headline especially surprising for fans who remember him as one of the biggest teen stars of the 1990s.

Unlike many former child stars — including his former Home Improvement co-star Zachery Ty Bryan — Jonathan has managed to stay out of trouble.

He’s also stayed out of the spotlight, having apparently decided that Hollywood fame wasn’t for him.

He left Home Improvement before the series ended and later attended Columbia University. While he made occasional acting appearances, including several cameos on Tim Allen’s Last Man Standing, he largely kept his private life away from the public eye.

That low profile continued for years. Taylor has spotted only rarely, making a 2026 reunion with his former Home Improvement castmates something of a momumental event.

His onscreen mom, Patricia Richardson, recently shared a photo featuring Taylor and co-star Taran Noah Smith, giving fans a rare glimpse at the former sitcom brothers together again.

Now, Jonathan is back in the headlines for a very different reason.

There is currently no indication that he faces anything more serious than the reported resisting/obstructing allegation, and neither Jonathan nor a representative has publicly commented on the incident.

For someone who spent much of his adult life avoiding the Hollywood spotlight, JTT certainly found an unexpected way to step back into it.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.