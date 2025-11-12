Prince William (Yes, THAT Prince William!) Appears on Dancing with the Stars

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Prince William showed up on Dancing with the Stars on Tuesday night.

Yes, folks, we’re talking about that Prince William.

The Prince of Wales made a virtual appearance during the 20th anniversary episode of the long-running competition, surprising Robert Irwin and his dance partner Witney Carson with a few words of encouragement.

(ABC)

“Guys, you’ve got a seriously good chance of winning it,” William said during the group’s FaceTime call, which was shown in the dance duo’s pre-performance video package. “So, just the best of luck on the show.”

The heir apparent to the throne also teased the wildlife conservationist for not being able to join him back on November 5 at the environment-focused Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

“We’re missing you, Robert,” William went on. “Whilst your twinkle toes are going off elsewhere, I need you down here.”

To Witney, Carson added: “You need to get him in as much glitter as you can.”

For the record, we’re pretty certain this marked the first time a member of the Royal Family appeared on Dancing with the Stars.

Prince William, Prince of Wales during a visit to RAF Benson on October 15, 2025. (Photo Credit: Andrew Matthews – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

William, of course, is not one to typically jump into the spotlight.

He remains in a feud with his brother, Prince Harry, although William has said almost nothing about it in public.

On an even sadder note, William lost his best friend at the young age of 45 this week.

Also, William and his family recently moved into a new home.

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales during their visit to the Natural History Museum’s newly renovated gardens on September 4, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

William’s virtual message, meanwhile, seemed to be an exciting surprise for Robert… but it wasn’t the only visitor he received this week on the program.

Indeed, his sister Bindi Irwin — who actually won the Mirrorball trophy in 2015 with dance partner Derek Hough –paid her brother a visit with her five-year-old daughter Grace Warrior.

The 27-year-old later joined Robert on the dance floor, stepping in at the end of his and Witney’s foxtrot performance set to Leona Lewis’ “Footprints in the Sand,” which she had danced to during her own season.

“I feel so honored to be entangled in the Irwin story, just even a little bit. It means the world to me,” Derek said from the judge’s panel, which collectively awarded Robert and Witney a total of 40 points, the first perfect score of the season.

“One thing I loved about your father was that he lived life with so much enthusiasm. And you, my friend, are this generation’s beacon of joy and enthusiasm.

“You’re not just walking the path that he set, my friend, you are dancing it and you’re dancing it beautifully.”