Bonnie Blue: Is She FAKING Being Pregnant After 400-Man Escapade?

Not even involving 400 men in a “breeding mission” guarantees success.

But a couple of weeks after announcing that she’d set a new record, Bonnie Blue announced that she’s pregnant.

Reactions were mixed.

And a growing number of people are looking at the evidence and accusing her of faking the whole thing.

In bed, Bonnie Blue complains of symptoms in a YouTube video. (Image Credit: YouTube)

She said that she’s pregnant

On February 7, Bonnie invited approximately 400 men to break a record for unprotected sex.

Her alleged goal was to get knocked up.

Obviously, the vast majority of “creampie” porn exists to excite — and is certainly not intended to result in a pregnancy. (Remember, kinks are just fantasies; please do not confuse them with reality.)

The assumption was that Bonnie’s goal was simply to “shock,” to draw curious viewers. Some sex workers have specific gimmicks, and hers is being a provocateur.

But many changed their assumptions on Sunday, February 22, when she announced her alleged pregnancy.

This alleged pregnancy reveal video had more than just Bonnie holding up what appears to be a positive pregnancy result.

We also see someone who is meant to be a doctor.

(The “doctor” is wearing a facemask for anonymity, which is not exactly standard medical procedure.)

The video appears to show her undergoing an ultrasound to confirm that she is pregnant. (At-home tests are useful, but can produce false positives under certain circumstances.)

When we here at THG reported on Bonnie’s big news, we pointed out that it could be a stunt. A lot of folks online are pointing out why they believe this to be the case.

Wearing a face mask that cannot outdo the sun damage that she gets on her skin, Bonnie Blue holds up an apparent positive pregnancy test. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Why do people believe that the ‘pregnancy’ is just a stunt?

For one thing, Bonnie showed off an alleged positive pregnancy test.

But if you look at the results, the control line does not appear on the screen.

Some speculated that Bonnie was deceptive about the timing of the test, telling a little white lie for the cameras while still being pregnant.

(Even before people discussed the test, some wondered if Bonnie was pregnant before inviting the 400 gentlemen callers over, choosing to pull the stunt to turn her pregnancy into a spectacle.)

Others believe that she faked the test entirely and is not pregnant.

Ahead of a trip, Bonnie Blue discusses her packing plans with followers. (Image Credit: YouTube)

The alleged ultrasound also sent up a bunch of red flags.

Bonnie claimed that she consulted genAI (which no one should do under any circumstances, especially for life decisions and healthcare) and got a “private scan” because she wanted to avoid the NHS for whatever reason.

The “doctor” wore a ski mask and a T-shirt. Which, sure enough, you won’t get in an NHS office. And he held up a real-looking image of a fetus on an iPad.

But Bonnie shared this clip just two weeks after her unprotected sex fest.

An ultrasound normally takes place about six weeks after conception, maybe five.

While dining, Bonnie Blue discusses her plans with the camera. (Image Credit: YouTube)

In this case, there is more to doubt than there is to believe

On top of everything, Bonnie — though only 26 — has previously shared that she may be infertile.

(Is that even true? We also do not know, because of her track record as a provocateur who says absurd things for attention.)

Some compare her to Lily Phillips, who almost exactly one year ago claimed to be pregnant after a similar stunt with 100 men. She later admitted that she was not, in fact, pregnant.

Is that what Bonnie is doing?

If so, she’s doing what she always does — entertaining people. People with a pregnancy kink get to enjoy the fantasy, and people who enjoy scolding sex workers get the ultra-rare opportunity to complain about actual mistakes.

Everybody wins — except for Bonnie, who may be destroying the last shreds of her credibility for a little more attention.