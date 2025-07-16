Amanda Knox Claps Back at Sex-Shamer Over ‘7’ Prior Partners

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Amanda Knox is no longer a 20-year-old victim of a malicious police investigation.

She has overcome a toxic media circus, an unjust conviction, and a mountain of stigma.

Because 2025 appears to just be an unending nightmare for everyone, people on social media have tried to shame her for her sexual history.

In a new interview, Knox is hitting back at that, and unpacking the ways in which

Journalist Amanda Knox delivers a speech during a panel session entitled ‘Trial by Media’ during the first edition of the Criminal Justice Festival. (Photo Credit: Emanuele Cremaschi/Getty Images)

Amanda Knox internalized a lot of baseless shame

On Wednesday, July 15, Amanda Knox took to social media to post a series of tweets reflecting upon

“After years of being vilified as a deviant sex monster, I couldn’t help but internalize some of that shame,” she began her thread.

Knox acknowledged that this was “despite the fact that I knew there was nothing wrong with my sexuality (which was actually quite vanilla).”

Amanda Knox is escorted to her appeal hearing at Perugia’s Court of Appeal on September 29, 2011. (Photo Credit: Oli Scarff/Getty Images)

“I cut my long hair down to a bob, I donned nerdy big glasses,” Knox recalled.

“I wouldn’t dare wear a short skirt or a bikini to the beach.”

She wrote: “I felt like I had to suppress any desire to look pretty in public lest I be accused of being that femme fatale the media painted me as.”

Remember, long before the tabloid circus targeting Meghan Markle, many Americans had their first taste of UK tabloid culture in the form of a brutal and baseless smear campaign against Knox.

Former US convict Amanda Knox attends a cocktail event on the eve of the opening of the Criminal Justice Festival, at the Law University of Modena, northern Italy on June 13, 2019. (Photo Credit: MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images)

The stigma of the media circus followed her long after she walked free

“This also impacted me in my intimate life,” Amanda Knox reflected.

“Slowly, I realized that I didn’t have to apologize for my sexuality,” she affirmed.

“But it took me a long time.”

Knox added: “And I WISH I’d been able to chat with the inimitable Dan Savage about these things years ago.”

It was a pleasure to get into this thorny topic with him, and unpack how we form narratives about our sexuality, and what a healthy relationship with your own intimate side looks like. Please listen! pic.twitter.com/re8oWV7owZ — Amanda Knox (@amandaknox) July 15, 2025

“It was a pleasure to get into this thorny topic with him,” Knox wrote, alongside a video of the interview.

“And unpack how we form narratives about our sexuality,” she continued, “and what a healthy relationship with your own intimate side looks like.”

Knox urged her followers: “Please listen!”

Amanda Knox arrives at the courthouse in Florence, on June 5, 2024 before a hearing in a slander case, related to her jailing and later acquittal for the murder of her British roommate in 2007. (Photo Credit: TIZIANA FABI/AFP via Getty Images)

Why would someone try to ‘shame’ Amanda Knox?

Much of this was a response to recent shaming. In a diary entry from almost 20 years ago, Amanda Knox listed her sexual history at the time.

It was a short list — only 7 partners. And the reason for which she made the list was that Italian police had claimed to her (falsely) that she had contracted HIV.

Most people understand that

Amanda Knox speaks to the media during a brief press conference in front of her parents’ home March 27, 2015. (Photo Credit: Stephen Brashear/Getty Images)

In a now-deleted reply, one user sarcastically wrote: “Sleeping with 7 guys before the age of 19 is like so vanilla.”

7 is not a large number of sexual partners. There is nothing wrong with sleeping with a large number of sexual partners, very few, or none at all. But 7 is just not that many.

“Yes, I slept with 7 people by age 20. (3 were serious boyfriends; 1 was Raffaele.)” Knox replied.

“This was made public after police lied to me that I had HIV, then told me to write a list of my partners, then confiscated my diary and leaked it to the media. ‘I don’t want to die,’ I wrote.”

If you think that 7 is a lot of sexual partners for you, that’s fine! Maybe don’t make your hangup into Amanda Knox’s problem.