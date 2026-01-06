Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban Finalize Divorce

Reading Time: 3 minutes

As we previously reported, Nicole Kidman filed for divorce from Keith Urban in October, after 19 years of marriage.

Now, TMZ and other outlets have confirmed that Nicole and Keith have legally finalized their split in remarkably speedy fashion.

A judge in Tennessee reportedly signed the necessary papers on Tuesday morning.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban attend the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute celebrating Nicole Kidman at Dolby Theatre on April 27, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Legal docs indicate that Nicole and Keith have both waived their child and spousal support rights.

They’ve agreed to take co-parenting classes, and Nicole will have the kids 306 days of the year, while Keith will have them for 59.

Insiders say Nicole and Keith separated back in June of 2025, but Nicole’s abrupt filing still came as a surprise to Urban.

Keith has reportedly moved on with a new girlfriend, but it appears that the relationship did not begin until after he and Nicole separated.

So if there was no infidelity, why the abrupt filing? Well, one source claims to have the answer to that question.

Insider says Nicole’s career came between her and Keith

According to a report from Page Six, Nicole put acting on hold for several years so that she could focus on her two daughters by Keith.

But now that Sunday and Faith are in their teens, she’s back into career mode — and it seems Keith didn’t like that change.

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman attend the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards at Omni Frisco Hotel at The Star on May 08, 2025 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

“She’s been feeling amazing and very happy about having a career again,” the insider said, noting that the girls “love seeing their mom work” and are “very supportive” of her aspirations.

However, Urban has reportedly been “the opposite” of supportive.

“Keith was used to her being supportive of his career,” the source explained.

“He’s not been as supportive as she hoped.”

A messy split ahead?

According to from TMZ, Nicole filed to legally end the marriage in sudden fashion, and she made some shocking demand in her Marital Dissolution Agreement, including those 306 days with the kids.

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman attend The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Yes, Nicole has clearly given this a lot of thought, and she couldn’t be more precise in her demands.

She gave the vague “irreconcilable differences” reason for the divorce (a favorite among celebs who wish to retain a shred of privacy), and she’s stated that she intends to remain the “primary residential parent of the minor children.”

We may never find out exactly why these two called it quits, but it’s likely that there’s more than one explanation.

“Sometimes relationships just run their course,” said the Page Six source.

Sadly, truer words have never been spoken.

In any event, Nicole and Keith are now legally single.