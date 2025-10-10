Maggie Baugh Opens Up About Being ‘Tempted’ By ‘Devil’ Amid Keith …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

As fans continue to try and make sense of the Nicole Kidman-Keith Urban divorce, one persistent rumor continues to resurface:

It’s widely believed that Keith already has a new girlfriend and has fully moved on from his 19-year marriage.

And some online sleuths believe that the new flame in question is none other than Keith’s touring guitarist, Maggie Baugh.

Anna Vaus, Keith Urban and Maggie Baugh perform onstage during the 2024 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 07, 2024 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for CMT)

There’s a lot to support that claim, including the fact that, back in January, Keith abruptly fired his band of 25 years and hired a bunch of newcomers — including Maggie.

And he soon developed the habit of giving Maggie special shoutouts on stage — which, yeah, that raised a lot of eyebrows.

At first, Maggie was silent on the rumors, but she just released a new song titled “The Devil Win,” and many listeners think the lyrics reflect her feelings toward Keith.

Maggie Baugh sings about desire to ‘heal [her] soul’ amid Keith Urban rumors

Musical Artist Maggie Baugh performs during Randi Rahm Fall Evolution presented by the TJ Martel Foundation at Empire Hotel on March 18, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Randi Rahm)

“I don’t know what the hell I believe in / I don’t know how to heal my soul / Or how to fight this feeling and it’s a damn good place to go,” Baugh sings on the track.

“No matter how close I get to the burning edge / Tempting as it is, I won’t let the Devil win.”

Now, it’s possible that Keith was not on Maggie’s mind when she wrote the song, and the lyrics refer to a different situation entirely.

But she had to know that by releasing that snippet on her Instagram page at this time, she was inviting speculation.

And she and Keith have a long history of communicating with one another through their lyrics.

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman attend the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WarnerMedia)

Ahead of his split from Kidman, Urban sang the lyrics, pointed at Maggie when he sang the line “I was born to love you.”

After reports of his marital troubles began to circulate, Keith changed one from “When they’re tryna get to you, baby, I’ll be the fighter” to “When they’re tryna get to you, Maggie, I’ll be your guitar player.”

What’s next for Nicole and Keith?

At this point, we suppose it doesn’t much matter to Nicole if Keith has moved on with his much younger guitarist (Maggie is 25, and Keith is 57).

Insiders say Kidman surprised Urban by filing for divorce last month, and her lawyers laid out the terms of the split in painstaking detail.

One of the most surprising stipulations is that the couple’s teenage daughters will live with Nicole for more than ten months out of the year.

That might sound harsh, but it’s possible that Nicole is just trying to spare her ex some awkwardness. After all, his rumored new girlfriend is not much older than his daughters.