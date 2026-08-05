Martha Stewart: It's 'Hard' for Meghan Markle to Go from 'Princess' to 'Homemaking Guru'

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What does the ultimate lifestyle queen, Martha Stewart, think of Meghan Markle?

The Duchess of Sussex is diving deeply into that market, with As Ever and With Love, Meghan.

Meanwhile, Martha seldom minces words even when remaining extremely polite.

She actually met Meghan recently. That won’t necessarily make her assessment any kinder.

Martha Stewart attends a premiere on May 12, 2026. (Photo Credit: John Lamparski/WireImage)

‘I had dinner with Meghan Markle the other night’

Speaking to people, the legendary Martha Stewart spoke to People about her encounter with the duchess.

“I had dinner with Meghan Markle the other night,” she shared.

Martha explained: “We were both guests at a dinner party in California.”

The other night is a little vague. She narrowed things down a little.

“And she had just gotten back from the palace,” the 85-year-old living legend specified.

In early July, Meghan and Prince Harry took their two children, Archie and Lilibet, on a trip to the UK.

During that time, there were royal meetings.

They also spent some time at Harry’s maternal ancestral home, which sent unhinged royalists into a frenzy.

Martha simply means that it was a few weeks ago.

As for the content of their exchange, she did share a little more — without telling tales out of school.

‘It doesn’t sort of follow’

“I didn’t talk to her really more than to say a couple words,” Martha clarified.

So it’s not really as though she was chatting up a storm.

This was more of a name-drop, it seems, even though surely Martha Stewart does not need to name-drop anyone.

“But I know she was talking about it,” Martha added.

During the interview, People then asked her if she had any thoughts on the duchess’ With Love, Meghan … which some might see as an intrusion into Martha’s fiefdom.

“If you’re an actress,” Martha amused, “it’s hard to then transition to a princess.”

She continued: “And then from a princess into a homemaking guru on a television show.”

Martha explained: “It doesn’t sort of follow. So go from there.”

That’s a little vague. It sounds like it could be potentially shady … but isn’t really a condemnation of Meghan.

It’s more or less indisputable that Meghan has had to put a lot of effort into changing her image from Duchess of Sussex to As Ever founder and lifestyle influencer. She is, after all, still a duchess.