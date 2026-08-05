Jeanine Pirro Fired?! Donald Trump Blasts US Attorney After Bogus Reflecting Pool 'Vandalism' Charges Dropped

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How many Scaramuccis can Jeanine Pirro last?

Donald Trump has now spent over a month insisting that “vandals” sabotaged the Reflecting Pool. That is not the truth.

Now, his own prosecutors have admitted to the court that the Trump-picked pool company was behind the algae-infested mess.

Pirro was seen carting boxes to her car in DC. Did Trump fire her? Is it only a matter of time?

Jeanine Pirro delivers remarks on February 6, 2026. (Photo Credit: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

The Reflecting Pool was not ‘vandalized’ by Hearn or anyone else

CBS News reported this week that Pirro met with Donald Trump in the Oval Office on Monday.

Just hours earlier, he had publicly and furiously rebuked her over the dropped charges against Olympic canoeist David Hearn.

Hearn was falsely — absurdly, even — accused of “sabotaging” the Reflecting Pool.

In reality, Trump’s cartoonish-looking ally’s company, Greenwater, appears to have botched a job that didn’t need to be done in the first place. That’s essentially what prosecutors are saying now, too.

Trump disagrees. And when Pirro left the White House while toting a large box and other bags, some wondered if she had been fired.

Did she ‘choke’ in court?

Naturally, jokes went flying as soon as the photo began to circulate on social media.

But many could not help but wonder if Pirro had actually been fired.

Trump has known her for decades. Pirro has been a political ally, and widely and correctly mocked for it, for years.

And yet he sat in the Oval Office and mimed playing an accordion while complaining about an “unfair” judge and accusing Pirro of having “choked” under pressure.

Trump values subservience and loyalty above all else. He does not, however, reciprocate it.

Did Trump fire her?

Trump declaring that Pirro had folded “like an umbrella” by dismissing the felony case against Hearn does not sound good for her career.

(In contrast, it appears that the Department of the Interior is happy to dance to Trump’s tune, as the motion to dismiss informed the court that evidence was withheld by the Interior until after they had secured an indictment.)

However, as of Wednesday morning, there is no indication that Pirro has been fired.

Trump sees the Department of Justice and every other division of the federal government as weapons that he can use to ease regulations on his allies and to punish his enemies.

Pirro has been a devoted minion of his for years. Perhaps he will overlook this matter rather than find another person who had “judge” in their name when appearing on TV.

Innocent people wrongly indicted aside, there are no ‘good guys’ in this

Pirro has faced a number of setbacks in her attempts to prosecute people whom Trump seems to dislike. However, unlike other aspects of the Trump regime, attorneys must abide by certain rules in court.

Failing to do so could result in disciplinary action, and some believe that Pirro and others in her office dropped the case in order to avoid professional blowback that has nothing to do with Trump.

Like many others, they are remembering that Trump is not forever, and could not protect them from all consequences even if he wanted to.

Prosecuting a case that they know to be false is a bridge too far, even for most (but not all) attorneys who are otherwise happy to push forward Trump’s twisted agenda.

Anyway, we can celebrate one piece of good news. The Greenwater scandal is in and of itself absurd, but Trump’s weaponization of prosecutors to go after people whom he would like to imagine somehow sabotaged the Reflecting Pool (that he drove over in his presidential motorcade) was, like so much else, alarming and un-American.