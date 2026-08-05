Diddy’s Release Date Pushed Back Following Prison Fight, Solitary Confinement

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It looks like Sean “Diddy” Combs will be cooling his heels behind bars for longer than he thought.

Yes, the disgraced music mogul’s projected federal prison release date has been changed yet again, according to updated records from the Federal Bureau of Prisons (via Page Six).

Just days after it appeared Diddy could be released on January 24, 2028, the agency’s inmate database now lists his expected release date as February 20, 2028.

Diddy performs onstage during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV)

The Bureau of Prisons has not publicly explained the latest adjustment, and representatives for both the agency and Combs have not commented on the change.

The new date marks the latest twist in what has become a confusing series of revisions to Combs’ sentence timeline.

His projected release was originally expected sometime in the summer of 2028 before shifting several times over the past year. It later moved to April 2028, then February, then January, and now back to February once again.

The most recent update comes only weeks after reports surfaced that Diddy got into a fight with another inmate at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey.

According to Page Six, the confrontation began after another inmate insulted Combs, prompting him to respond physically.

Prison staff reportedly broke up the fight, and Combs was placed in solitary confinement.

An unnamed source claimed Diddy “held his own” in the altercation, though prison officials have not publicly confirmed those details.

Combs is serving a four-year federal prison sentence after being convicted in 2025 on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. He was acquitted of the more serious racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking charges that could have resulted in a life sentence.

When handing down the sentence in October 2025, Judge Arun Subramanian acknowledged Combs’ accomplishments as an artist and entrepreneur but said they could not outweigh the harm caused by his criminal conduct.

“You abused them, physically, emotionally, and psychologically,” the judge said while addressing victims connected to the case.

In addition to his prison sentence, Combs was ordered to pay a $500,000 fine and complete mental health and substance abuse treatment programs while incarcerated.

For now, assuming there are no further changes, Combs is expected to remain at FCI Fort Dix until February 20, 2028.

Given how many times his projected release date has already been revised, of course, it’s impossible to say whether that date will ultimately be the final one.