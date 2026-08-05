Brittany Cartwright Blasts Jax Taylor For Sleeping With Her Friend: 'I Hope They're Miserable'

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Before Brittany Cartwright married Jax Taylor, friends and fans alike warned that he’s a compulsive liar and a serial cheater.

And in the months since her split from Taylor, Cartwright has been forced to repeatedly acknowledge how right those people were. Now, she’s going to that dark place again.

Yes, Brittany has officially broken her silence on one of the messiest reality TV relationship stories of the summer.

TV personalities Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright attend the 2018 MTV Movie And TV Awards at Barker Hangar on June 16, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for MTV)

After weeks of speculation surrounding estranged husband Jax’s relationship with publicist Lori Krebs, The Valley star is speaking candidly. And her comments leave little doubt about where she stands.

“I never wish bad for anybody, but they have to be absolutely miserable,” Cartwright said in a new interview with People, adding:

“And I hope they are. I feel like I was taken advantage of by those two individuals and it is sick.”

Brittany also described Jax as “a narcissist who doesn’t have feelings” and claimed he admitted to sleeping with Krebs while speaking with another person.

As for Krebs, Cartwright’s criticism was even more pointed.

“I’ve never seen a snake like this before in my entire life,” she said.

“I’ve never seen another publicist want to be the center of attention like she did.”

The emotional interview comes just weeks after photos surfaced showing Taylor and Krebs looking very cozy while vacationing together at a resort in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. The pair were photographed embracing in a swimming pool and spending time together, fueling rumors that had circulated for more than two years.

Taylor later appeared to confirm he was in a new relationship by replying to an Instagram follower, “No thanks I am taken,” though he stopped short of naming Krebs directly.

According to previous reports, Cartwright learned about the vacation photos shortly before they became public.

Sources close to the Bravo personality said she felt especially betrayed by Krebs, who had represented both Cartwright and Taylor professionally for more than a decade and had become a trusted friend. Following the photos’ publication, Cartwright reportedly ended their professional relationship.

The situation is particularly painful because Cartwright previously dismissed earlier rumors linking Taylor and Krebs back in 2024 after Krebs denied anything romantic was happening.

Last month, Cartwright hinted on her “When Reality Hits” podcast that she would eventually tell her side of the story, saying she wanted to focus on herself and her 5-year-old son, Cruz, before addressing the controversy publicly.

Now, it appears that moment has arrived. And knowing Jax, we’re sure there are plenty more revolting details to come.