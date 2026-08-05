Bunnie Xo: I Can’t Trust After ‘Betrayal Trauma’ from Jelly Roll

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This spring, Bunnie Xo and Jelly Roll began the divorce process after a decade of marriage.

While the internet debates the truth of what caused their divorce, Bunnie is looking to the future.

But she explains that the 10-month affair that her ex carried on behind her back is making it hard.

The “betrayal trauma” is making it impossible to trust as she considers finding love again.

Bunnie Xo launches her new book “Stripped Down: Unfiltered and Unapologetic” at 92NY on February 16, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

‘It’s the lies’

On the Monday, August 3 episode of her Dumb Blonde podcast, Bunnie Xo sat down with Denise Richards.

She didn’t have to name-drop her ex. You’ll probably be able to spot when she refers to Jelly Roll.

“When I had gone through a situation with an affair, it’s not the act that hurts you,” she reflected.

“It’s the lies,” Bunnie explained.

She characterized: “It’s just, like, whiplash.”

As Bunnie continued, she acknowledged that there’s really no upside to being cheated on.

“There’s no way to feel good about it,” she stated bluntly.

“Betrayal trauma literally rewires your brain to not trust people,” Bunnie explained.

She admitted that she feels hardwired “to just feel disgusting because you’re the last to know.”

Bunnie then explained: “Nobody ever wants to be the … last to know.”

Even so, they were married for a decade

In 2018, Bunnie discovered that her then-husband had engaged in a 10-month affair.

(This became public knowledge in 2025, when they first opened up about the incident.)

When they first married, both partners disliked monogamy, but that did not mean that they were in an open marriage.

Rather, Bunnie has since explained that they were “free, not open” which is a distinction.

Being open to threesomes as a couple is very different from one partner sneaking around behind his wife’s back to be with one specific mistress for nearly a year.

By the way, this is not “alleged” cheating.

Jelly Roll has openly discussed his deep regrets about the 10-month affair.

In October of last year, he spoke about how repairing the relationship had brought them closer and stronger than they had ever been before.

Obviously, it did not last as long as he had imagined.

Still, they had 10 years of marriage. Presumably, most of those years were good. Not the affair year, however. We’re sure that Bunnie — like so many others who feel betrayed by a loved one’s secrets — will take years to unlearn.