Kelly Osbourne Blasts Ex Sid Wilson After He's Fired From Slipknot: 'Take Some Responsibility!'

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Kelly Osbourne is mad.

And even though she didn’t mention her baby daddy by name, it seems like he might be the cause of her current fury.

As we previously reported, Kelly and Sid Wilson broke off their engagement in March.

Sid’s tough times continued this week when he was fired from Slipknot after over 25 years with the band.

Sid Wilson and Kelly Osbourne attend Matt Mathews’ Celebration of Boujee On A Budget Tour with Live Nation at The Peppermint Club on November 20, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Live Nation)

“Strange how the loudest defense of the guilty is rarely innocence … It’s distraction,” Kelly wrote in her Instagram Story on Monday.

“When the mask slips, they don’t face the mirror they throw it at someone else,” she continued, adding:

“I also heard that when you break a mirror you get 7 years bad luck! Or is that just karma? This is why I always take accountability. As they say some are sicker than others.”

Again, she didn’t mention Sid by name, but it’s worth noting that the members of Slipknot wear literal masks while performing on stage.

Kelly continued to lash out in subsequent posts.

“Wake the f–up and take some responsibility I will not take your s–t anymore! I’m done,” she wrote at one point (via Us Weekly). “I want to be happy and I have a beautiful son to raise. Leave me alone. Let me heal. I can’t protect you from yourself anymore.”

Osbourne then shared a meme that read:

“My job is to protect my kids. Not your feelings. Not your expectations. Not judgements I didn’t ask for. My responsibility is to protect their well-being. Their nervous systems. Their emotional safety. I will choose them every single time. Over anyone. Over anything.”

Sid proposed to Kelly at Ozzy Osbourne’s final concert last summer.

The couple share a three-year-old son, but they never made it to the altar.

The cause of their split is unclear, but many have noted that Kelly took Ozzy’s death very hard, and the loss has reportedly taken a tremendous psychological toll.

The cause of Sid’s firing is similarly mysterious, but insiders say he had been clashing with his bandmates for quite some time.

In any event, it’s been quite a year for these two.