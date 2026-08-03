Allie Eklund & Austen Kroll: Dating?

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Just a few months ago, Allie Eklund and Steven McBee Jr. parted ways for good.

They did not end things on a high note.

Now, however, the McBee Dynasty star has been spotted out and about with another Bravolebrity: Austen Kroll.

Does she have her eye on Austen? Will we be seeing Allie on Southern Charm?

Allie Eklund attends the OMEGA Austin Celebration at Assembly Hall on March 11, 2026. (Photo Credit: Rick Kern/Getty Images for OMEGA)

Are they dating?

On July 25, eyewitnesses spotted Allie and Austen sharing a meal in, appropriately enough, Austin, Texas.

The two were eating seafood at Perla, a local restaurant.

According to one witness, they appeared comfortable together.

There were no reports of PDA. But then, not everyone displays affection publicly — even if they’re boning in private.

Naturally, this news had rumors circulating. Austen is somewhat rumor-prone, and his dating life tends to get dramatic. So, yes, people are interested.

TMZ spoke to an inside source who explained what’s going on with Allie and Austen.

The two met at BravoCon in 2025.

Now, the July 25 interaction was not a date — even if it was friendly.

Rather, they simply grabbed lunch while Austen happened to be in Austin.

It sounds like they’re just friends. Or, if there’s something more going on, they’re very good at hiding it.

She’s had a rough year

Just a few months ago, Allie had a very dramatic breakup with Steven McBee Jr.

So, Steven accused Allie of cheating on him at Stagecoach.

(That is unconfirmed, of course. But, given his reaction, it sounds like no matter what did or did not happen, it’s good that she’s out of that relationship.)

Steven publicly blasted her online, he posted pictures of a man he claimed she cheated with.

He also blasted her as a “hooker” and a “slut.” While slut can be a compliment, that doesn’t apply when it’s intended as an insult. And hooker a a pejorative term for sex workers, and absolutely unacceptable language.

"McBee Dynasty" star Allie Eklund has responded to Steven McBee Jr.'s interview with "Virtual Reali-Tea" content creator and writer Samantha Nungesser, and we're breaking down everything you need to know! 🤠👀 pic.twitter.com/xd0DCS0XaS — Virtual Reali-Tea by Page Six (@VRTpod) July 27, 2026

“The situation is painful, and I wouldn’t wish it on anyone,” Allie expressed on Instagram at the time.

“I’ve said what feels necessary in response to his actions,” she confirmed.

“And,” Allie wrote, “I plan on taking time to process and move forward.”

It sounds like she could really use a friend at this time.

We hope that many folks — not only Austen — are providing her with emotional support at this time.