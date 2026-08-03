Jonah Hill Says He's Ready to 'Annihilate' His Bullies After Martial Arts Training; Internet Roasts Him to a Crisp

Reading Time: 3 minutes

There was a time when Jonah Hill was one of Hollywood’s most beloved comedic stars.

But in recent years, it seems that every time Hill’s name appears in a headline, it’s because he’s once again chosen to remind the world that he’s got some serious issues.

The latest installment in our ongoing series Jonah Hill: Deeply Insecure Dude involves Hill’s claim that Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu has transformed him into some sort of supreme badass, capable of “annihilating” anyone who disrespects him.

Jonah Hill speaks onstage during SiriusXM Presents SmartLess LIVE at Avalon Hollywood on April 25, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Hill made that unintentionally hilarious assertion during a live recording of the popular “Smartless” podcast, hosted by Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, and Sean Hayes.

“I love Brazilian jiu jitsu, except my body is begging me not to love it. My wife is often like, ‘You’re not going to become a professional fighter. You know that, right? You’re a comedian,’” Hill said before explaining that his new hobby has imbued him with the ability to beat up anyone he wants.

“If we got into it, I would f-ck you up. I would f-ck all three of you up,” he said to the hosts, adding:

“My favorite thing is people are like, ‘Oh, Jonah Hill, f-cking fat guy from Superbad.’ And I’m like, ‘I would f-cking annihilate you, dude. I’m not kidding you. Try it. If you see me, try it, dude. Bring it. Who’s got it?’”

Yes, apparently, Jonah is still very salty about people calling him fat 19 years ago.

Jonah Hill says jiu jitsu has him ready to “annihilate” anyone who still sees him as the fat guy from Superbad



“I love Brazilian jiu jitsu, except my body is begging me not to love it. My wife is often like, ‘You’re not going to become a professional fighter. You know that,… pic.twitter.com/tDnNTRHTOo — Yonan (@yonann) August 1, 2026

The wounds of childhood can stay with us, of course, but Hill was approaching his mid-twenties when Superbad came out, so he should probably think about getting over it.

At the very least, he should work through his issues by talking to a therapist, not by trying to fight the entire world.

In any event, snarky social media users picked up Jonah’s comments and had an absolute field day with them.

In fact, Jonah’s name has been trending on X (formerly Twitter) since Sunday. Enjoy the following highlights:

“Bro you are a middle aged man you don’t have to live like this anymore.”

“I think this now makes it mandatory for everyone to call him the fat kid from Superbad every time he’s in public and watch him (continue to) melt.”

“Poor guy. That being so passionately in the forefront of his mind is exactly why he will always be the fat guy from Superbad. He’s also many other things, but he’s gotta learn to let go of that and be proud of his movie that many many many people loved.”

“Most people who talk like that end up going down from one punch.”

“Guess jiu jitsu and ozempic can’t fix juvenile insecurity.”

“Between this and getting mad over his professional surfer girlfriend being photographed in a swimsuit, he strikes me as a deeply insecure man.”

Yes, this new controversy has led many to revisit Jonah Hill’s old scandals, including the weirdly controlling texts he sent to his former girlfriend, Sarah Brady.

These days, Jonah is a married man and a father of two. But it seems that he’s still holding on to some major insecurities from his younger years.