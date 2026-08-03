Rosie O'Donnell Confirms 'The View' Return for Season 30, Explains Old Clashes with Whoopi Goldberg

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Not even her expat status could keep Rosie O’Donnell from making her The View comeback.

Remember, the comedian was part of the panel a little over a decade ago.

Now, the iconic daytime talk series is about to have its milestone 30th season.

Rosie has now confirmed that she’ll take part in it.

As a podcast guess, Rosie O’Donnell spoke about her history on ‘The View’ and her plans to return. (Image Credit: YouTube)

She’ll be back!

On the Monday, August 3 episode of the Tangle With Kyle Ridley podcast, Rosie confirmed her plans for The View.

On September 8, The View will premiere Season 30.

Rosie plans to return to the series, albeit not for the whole season.

The View is apparently planning a 30th anniversary special.

In fact, in her interview, Rosie says that she will return “next year,” indicating some time in 2027.

Rosie says that she plans to participate “in whatever way they want” for the anniversary.

However, she emphasized that she will appear “just as a guest” and not as a panelist.

“They’re bringing back all the hosts, I think. And, you know, I’m pretty proud of that show, what it’s become and how it really speaks to the people and to politics,” Rosie reflected.

“I admired Whoopi, wanted to be on her team, had respect for her,” she explained of where her time on the show went awry. “And I expected we would be like Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan passing the ball back and forth, shooting and leading the team to victory.”

Rosie acknowledged: “And that’s not exactly what happened.”

She’ll never return as a full-time panelist

According to Rosie, Whoopi “felt encroached upon in some way.”

This, she says, is why their time as co-panelists “didn’t go so well.” At least, not like she’d expected.

“I didn’t want it to be awkward and go on there and make it awkward,” Rosie expressed.

“But I’ve seen Whoopi in the years past … and we’ve gotten past it,” she clarified.

“We’re grown ass women,” Rosie affirmed. “She’s a woman who supports women, as am I.”

Rosie also explained that “many people” have received “the short end of the stick” as panelists.

“It was a factory where people were being churned in and out and [with] their tenuous security, nobody got to be calm,” she explained.

Rosie highlighted: “It also was a show at the time that was run by a man. A show created by a woman, for women, about women, and the man was deciding what we should talk about.”

That didn’t “sit right” with her. Nor should it.

We hope that the 30th anniversary event goes well. As for Rosie, we’ll always have fond memories of her clashing with a The View OG villain, Elisabeth Hasselbeck.