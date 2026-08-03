Bar Asraf: Israeli Survivor of October 7 Attack Commits Suicide at Girlfriend's Grave

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In 2023, Bar Asraf survived the Hamas-led attack on a music festival in Israel.

Tragically, his girlfriend, Liron Barda, lost her life during the violence that unfolded on October 7 of that year.

And this week, the tragedy compounded when Asraf died by suicide beside Barda’s grave.

A bicycle was targeted and two young Palestinian militants were killed near the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel on October 7, 2023 in Gaza. (Photo By Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images)

News of Asraf’s passing comes courtesy of the Israeli news site JFeed.

According to the outlet, Barda was working as a bartender at the Nova festival when it was raided by Hamas terrorists.

Instead of fleeing, she reportedly stayed behind to help wounded concertgoers and was killed as a result.

Her father says he urged her to leave over the phone, but she insisted on helping those who had been injured. Asraf was also in attendance but managed to escape unharmed.

Barda was just 26 at the time of her death. Asraf was 30.

The October 7 attack left nearly 400 dead, with dozens more taken hostage.

Those numbers, shocking as they are, pale in comparison to the devastation of Israel’s ensuing war with Palestine, which left an estimated 73,770 Palestinians dead, along with more than 2,039 Israelis (via Wikipedia).

Asraf reportedly remained close with members of Barda’s family in the years since her tragic death.

He was a regular visitor to her grave, but the family says they never gave any indication of being suicidal.

Our thoughts go out to both the Barda and Asraf families during this enormously difficult time.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide or self-harm, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.