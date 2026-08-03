Phil Collins Says Alcoholic Relapse Left Him on Life Support

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Phil Collins is opening up about a terrifying chapter in his life.

The rock legend revealed this week that he once came so close to death that his five children were summoned to his hospital bedside to say goodbye.

At the time, doctors feared Collins’ struggles with addiction have been well-documented, and doctors thought he might not survive a life-threatening health crisis brought on by a relapse into alcoholism.

Phil Collins of Genesis performs on the opening night of their North American “The Last Domino?” tour at the United Center on November 15, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images)

Speaking to The Sunday Times, the 75-year-old recalled spending seven months hospitalized in Switzerland after his organs began shutting down.

“There were some decisions to be made about, ‘Do we keep Phil on life support?’ kind of thing,” Collins said.

“My kidneys were packing up, my organs were just seizing up. People were coming to say goodbye.”

Collins added that he has no memory of those final visits.

“But I don’t remember them coming. I didn’t have no idea this was going on,” he explained. “They were all worried that they wouldn’t see me again. It could all have gone so terribly wrong.”

Collins was first admitted to the hospital in late 2023 after returning to heavy drinking. He was released shortly before Christmas but was hospitalized again just weeks later, eventually spending months recovering from the ordeal.

The music icon is the father of five children: actress Lily Collins, actress and producer Joely Collins, musician Simon Collins, and sons Nicholas and Matthew Collins.

Fortunately, Collins says the frightening experience became a turning point.

He revealed that he has not had a drink since the medical emergency and considers himself incredibly fortunate to have survived.

“I’ve just been lucky,” he said.

The former Genesis frontman has battled a number of serious health issues in recent years. Long-standing nerve damage and spinal problems forced him to retire from touring in 2022 after he lost the ability to play the drums, and he now relies on around-the-clock nursing care at his home in Switzerland.

Despite those challenges, Collins hasn’t completely closed the door on making music again.

He told the newspaper that he’d still love to record if the inspiration strikes, though his physical limitations have made that increasingly difficult.

The singer also admitted he hopes to find love again someday.

“I’d love to be in love again,” Collins said. “I would love a relationship. Kissing somebody, for example. You know, pretty basic stuff.”

For now, however, Collins says he’s grateful simply to still be here after a health scare that nearly cost him his life.