Kelly Osbourne Dumps Fiance Sid Wilson Amid Rapid Weight Loss Controversy

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In recent weeks, Kelly Osbourne’s weight loss has become a topic of nonstop discourse on social media.

Now, it looks as though Kelly has managed to drop another 170 pounds by ditching her fiance, Slipknot DJ Sid Wilson.

Wilson famously proposed to Kelly backstage at her father’s final concert in July of 2025.

US DJ Sid Wilson and English TV personality Kelly Osbourne arrive for the 68th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 1, 2026. (Photo by Etienne Laurent / AFP via Getty Images)

“Kelly and Sid have decided to call off their engagement,” a source close to the situation tells the Daily Mail.

The insider went on to state that the breakup is at least partially a result of Kelly’s fragile mental state following the death of Ozzy Osbourne.

“Kelly has been struggling following the loss of her father. The grieving process has been incredibly difficult, and she’s been doing everything she can to cope,” said the source.

The informant added that while the split might come as a surprise to fans, Kelly and Sid were “facing challenges in their relationship for some time” and that “things were not as they appeared.”

“They tried to make it work, particularly for the sake of their child, but ultimately decided that separating is the best path forward,” the insider shared.

Sid Wilson and Kelly Osbourne attend Matt Mathews’ Celebration of Boujee On A Budget Tour with Live Nation at The Peppermint Club on November 20, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Live Nation)

“Kelly has endured a great deal over the past year,” the insider explained.

“Despite everything, she remains sober and is now focusing on herself and her role as a mother moving ahead.”

Sid and Kelly first met in 1999 when Slipknot toured with the Ozzfest music festival.

They started dating in 2022. Kelly and Sid welcomed a child together that same year.

Video of Sid proposing to Kelly backstage at Ozzy’s final show went viral over the summer.

Sid Wilson and Kelly Osbourne attend Matt Mathews’ Celebration of Boujee On A Budget Tour with Live Nation at The Peppermint Club on November 20, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Live Nation)

“Kelly, you know I love you more than anything in the world,” Wilson could be heard saying in the clip.

“F–k off, you’re not marrying my daughter,” Ozzy joked during the proposal.

In recent months, Kelly’s changing appearance has made tabloid headlines on a routine basis.

The 41-year-old has been rapidly losing weight, seemingly with the help of GLP-1 medications.

In social media posts, Kelly has blasted the “special kind of cruelty” that she says she’s endured as a result of her recent appearance.

She has not yet commented publicly on the rumored end of her engagement. We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.