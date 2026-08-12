Karoline Leavitt QUITS White House Press Secretary Job In Stunning Development

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Karoline Leavitt is saying goodbye to the White House.

President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that his press secretary will leave her position at the end of August, bringing an abrupt end to Leavitt’s tenure as one of the most visible members of his administration.

Trump shared the news on social media, praising Leavitt as one of his “most trusted aides” and making clear that her departure will not be the end of her political career.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt delivers remarks during a news briefing in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on July 23, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

According to the President, Leavitt is stepping down so she can spend more time with her family.

The 28-year-old recently returned to work following maternity leave after giving birth to her second child, a daughter, in May. She and husband Nicholas Riccio, 60, also share a two-year-old son.

Leavitt’s departure is one of many recent personnel shakeups in the Trump administration.

In March, Kristi Noem was fired from her post as secretary of the Department of Homeland Security. Just weeks later, Attorney General Pam Bondi was also terminated.

And in May, Tulsi Gabbard announced her resignation as U.S. Director of National Intelligence, also citing a desire to spend more time with family.

Leavitt addressed her decision in a statement of her own, describing it as a “bittersweet” choice.

“The truth is since returning to the White House after the birth of my daughter, I have felt in my heart that I cannot be the best mom my two young children deserve while devoting the constant time, energy, and attention required of the White House Press Secretary,” she said.

“And that is why I have ultimately made the bittersweet decision to depart the White House and embark on a new chapter in my life.”

Leavitt has served as Trump’s press secretary since he returned to the White House in January 2025.

She previously worked as a press aide during his first administration and later became a prominent member of his 2024 campaign.

She made history as the youngest person ever to serve as White House press secretary.

Her departure comes at a particularly important time for the Trump administration, with the 2026 midterm elections approaching.

Still, Trump indicated that Leavitt won’t be disappearing from the political scene.

He said she will remain one of his top outside advisers and continue to be an “influential voice” within the Republican Party as the administration works toward the midterms.

For now, however, Leavitt appears ready to trade the White House briefing room for more time with her family.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.