Natalie Harp's 'Unhealthy Obsession' with Donald Trump Explained by Brother, Who Urges Her to Change

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In recent weeks, people were already asking questions about Natalie Harp and her closeness to Donald Trump.

That conversation has exploded after Senator Jon Ossoff referred to her by name during a speech on Sunday.

More Americans want to understand who this woman is — and what role she plays in Trump’s inner circle.

Her brother is opening up about how the lies that they were told as children may play a role in Natalie’s “unhealthy obsession” with Trump.

Natalie Harp stands as Donald Trump arrives on July 22, 2026. (Photo Credit: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

‘I think my sister unfortunately didn’t break out of that delusion’

Despite a few years of estrangement, Preston Harp gave an interview on CNN’s OutFront on Tuesday, August 18.

He explained that he and Natalie were raised to believe in things like American exceptionalism and to see the US as “the boss of the world.” There was also slavery apologism in their upbringing — something that Preston, at least, has clearly unlearned.

“I think my sister unfortunately didn’t break out of that delusion my mom raised us with. Trump is everything my mom taught us to respect,” he lamented.

“I think that’s where her infatuation for Trump comes from, honestly,” Preston speculated, “because I don’t think it’s a physical attraction. Let’s be real.”

Despite obvious reasons to doubt it (we listed a few in our earlier coverage), some have suggested that Natalie is Trump’s mistress.

In 2023, Trump was due in court. Being found legally responsible for committing a violent crime would have been seen as politically disqualifying just a couple of decades ago.

According to Preston, Natalie jumped into the trunk of a vehicle in Trump’s motorcade.

Her reason? Trump allegedly wanted her with him when he went to court, and all of the seats were full.

Preston was quick to label this “an unhealthy obsession.” It is not a disposition that he understands — at least not from her side.

“Trump’s best friends are people who are his fan club,” Preston accurately observed. “That’s probably why he likes her. And, like, she’s good-looking. She’s got a good personality.”

‘We all have to come together and try to make it better’

Obviously, Preston and Natalie Harp’s estrangement in recent years has likely been painful for them both.

He used his appearance on CNN to issue a plea to his sister.

Preston expressed a desire that Natalie change and “realize that everybody on this Earth is part of a human family and that no country is better than any other country.”

He then acknowledged: “The history of the United States is unfortunate … and it shouldn’t be rewritten.” He had previously made reference to Trump’s desire to lie about American history rather than to confront past evils.

Preston sagely affirmed: “We all have to come together and try to make it better.”

It is probably no surprise to learn that someone who grows up to become part of the Trump regime was raised on dishonestly, lies, and tales of supremacy.

In fact, we’d say that it’s both noble and impressive that Preston seems to have clawed himself out of that and become such a well-adjusted adult. That cannot have been easy.

Unfortunately, Natalie has not. And, as someone who is an active part of the Trump regime, it’s unlikely that she can ever be redeemed.

She could, at least, make peace with loved ones like her brother if she resolves to change and grow as a person.

We do not believe that she’s Trump’s mistress, as some have claimed. But her twisted infatuation with America’s worst enemy is an even worse idea to consider. Hopefully, she will get help soon.