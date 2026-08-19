Jill Duggar Announces Plans to ‘Rehome’ 5-Year-Old Dog

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Jill Duggar is preparing to rehome the family dog.

Over a year after Derick Dillard left his job, he has completed his training to become a military lawyer.

In 2021, the Dillards adopted their beloved canine companion.

Now, they’ll have to find a new home for her before they move as part of their new lives as a military family.

This row of military housing in New England shows on example of accommodations that military families might receive as their lives are repeatedly uprooted. (Photo Credit: Chris Hondros/Getty Images)

‘Help us find her a loving home!’

After 5 years, Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard are aiming to rehome Fenna.

They did not publicly announce this news, such as by posting it on their family website or on one of the Dillard family social media pages.

Instead, Derick posted to a Facebook group titled “Northwest Arkansas Dog Talk.”

The actual title, and not the AI-generated slop that Meta added to it, was: “Rehoming family dog due to upcoming military move!!”

Within the post, he shared details about Fenna, the family dog of five years.

In a Facebook group, Derick Dillard shared in August 2026 that his family plans to rehome their dog, Fenna. (Image Credit: Facebook)

“Name: Fenna,” he wrote. “Breed: German Shepherd mix ([paperwork] when we adopted her in Rogers, AR in Jan. 2021 said she was Belgian Malinois, but we did the DNA Embark test and it showed mostly German Shepherd.)”

Derick continued: “Other: She is fixed, chipped and overall healthy dog.”

He assessed: “She loves our active kids (ages 11-4), loves being outside, but also ok in kennel.”

Derick detailed: “We went through 1st level of Petco classes after adopting her, so she knows basic commands (e.g. sit, stay, place, here, & likes when the kids make her jump through the hoola hoop for treats etc.).”

He then implored members of the Facebook group: “Help us find her a loving home! DM us if interested!”

Maybe this is for the best?

Naturally, Derick Dillard is just enough of a public figure that this immediately broke containment — while not being famous enough to have someone who looks into things for him (or just, you know, having enough money to not need this job or to move).

On social media, people exchanged strong opinions about this move.

Many cannot imagine taking a member of the family of 5 years and just sending them to another household due to a move.

However, others pointed out that this isn’t about uprooting the family to Rhode Island. It’s about the military lifestyle.

Temporary military housing is often not a place for a pet — especially for a larger dog. And, according to Derick, it could be up to eight months until the Dillards are even allowed to have a dog.

In a public post from the family’s facebook page, the Dillards shared their plans for big changes accompanying Derick’s new job. (Image Credit: Facebook)

Many people across social media are sharing their experiences.

Numerous commenters — even those who do not regard Derick or any others in the extended Duggar clan with a charitable eye — noted that a new home might be what’s best for Fenna.

Dogs — especially young, active dogs — need space to run around, they need loving families who can shower them with affection and help them to keep their routines.

A number of folks discussed memories of losing their own pets, including during moves, as children. This can sometimes be a traumatic experience with effects on how one views pets and personal loss. The emotional impact can outlive almost any pet (except, like, a tortoise or certain parrots).

And others remarked on how this will be a major adjustment for Jill Duggar. She’s a military wife. That’s just going to be different, especially for someone who grew up in a cult and is still playing catch-up with the real world.