Janelle Brown Has a New Man! Christine Totally Approves!

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Congratulations to Janelle Brown!

It’s been about four years since the Sister Wives star followed Christine out of the toxic marriage to Kody.

Though Christine famously remarried, Janelle had sounded more reticent about moving on.

Now, that has changed — and she’s introducing her new man to the world.

Janelle Brown on October 10, 2024. (Photo Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

‘Exactly what I didn’t know I needed’

On Tuesday, August 18, Janelle took to her Instagram page to share a photo of herself and a man.

“Some chapters are meant to unfold quietly before they’re shared,” she began her caption.

“I wasn’t looking,” Janelle clarified.

She added, addressing the man in question: “I certainly wasn’t expecting you.”

Janelle continued: “And somehow, you turned out to be exactly what I didn’t know I needed.”

“And it has been pretty wonderful,” Janelle wrote.

She included a pink heart emoji.

“Everyone,” she addressed her fans and followers, “please meet Pete.”

As far as anyone knows, this is Janelle’s first man since she ditched Kody to pursue a better life for herself.

At the very least, Pete is the first guy she’s dated enough to want to introduce him to the world.

On August 18, 2026, Janelle Brown introduced fans to her man. (Image Credit: Instagram)

‘They are so cute together’

Janelle Brown is not the only one who is a fan of Pete!

Obviously, numerous people complimented and congratulated her. One of them was Christine.

“He’s such an awesome guy!!” she praised of Pete.

“They are so cute together,” Janelle raved, “and he’s a construction worker like David!”

Christine is referring to her husband, David Woolley.

In this Instagram comment, Christine Brown shared a little about Pete — nothing but praise. (Image Credit: Instagram)

Though Christine split from Kody in 2021, ending her “basement wife” life for the unknown, Janelle was next.

In 2022, Janelle ditched Kody. She has since relocated to North Carolina (and is notably not the only Brown to do so).

We do not yet know how or where she and Pete met.

Odds are pretty good that, from her caption and past comments, Janelle wasn’t going on dating sites or using an app.

As always, we continue to wish her well as she navigates this new chapter.