Natalie Harp Forgoes Food and Sleep, Rides In Trunk to Keep Up With Trump: Report

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If you’ve spent any time on social media this week, then you’ve probably heard the name Natalie Harp.

Harp is an aide to Donald Trump who was mentioned in a speech by Sen. Jon Ossoff after she was handpicked to be smuggled out of Turkey with the president while other staffers were left behind following a security threat.

For obvious reasons, the relationship between boss and employee has received a fair amount of scrutiny, and Harp’s own brother has claimed that she has an “unhealthy obsession” with Trump.

U.S. President Donald Trump steps off Marine One along with Natalie Harp, aide to U.S. President Donald Trump after landing at the Ellipse near the White House on August 16, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

Interest in Harp has prompted an investigation by the New York Times, and the paper of record has uncovered some odd occurrences during the 35-year-old’s White House tenure.

The Times obtained letters written by Harp to Trump, one of which finds her apologizing for walking a golf course in Scotland while her boss rolled along in a cart.

“I also am sorry if I was an embarrassment walking the course in Scotland,” Harp allegedly wrote, adding:

“I want things to always be right between us. I also know I’ve been distracted all week (forgetting to eat throughout the days, and even forgetting to sleep, and only catching a couple hours at a time).”

She reportedly signed the letter, “With all my heart, Natalie,” which is not generally the tone one strikes when communicating with an employer.

And that’s not the only time that Natalie tested the conventions of workplace behavior.

According to a new report from CNN, Harp once got into a “screaming match” with fellow staffers in the lobby of Trump Tower.

The then-former president was preparing to be transported to a nearby courthouse, and though there was no space left in his SUV, Hart was “determined not to be left behind.”

To solve the problem, Harp reportedly climbed into the trunk and rode to the courthouse like a spare tire.

It wasn’t the first time that she was reduced to the status of an inanimate object. After all, Harp is nicknamed the Human Printer due to the fact that she follows the president around with a portable printer.

Say what you will about Harp’s dedication to her boss, at least we finally found a printer that actually works!