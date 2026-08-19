Lindsay Clancy is Innocent, Lisa Rinna Claims While Boosting Conspiracy Theory

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Many across the nation feel captivated by the tragic case of Lindsay Clancy.

Lisa Rinna is taking things one step further, unfortunately.

The actor and Real Housewife is adding her name to the list of those who believe that Lindsay is innocent of her crimes — and covering for her husband.

Rinna claims that there’s evidence to support her claims. Let’s unpack this.

Lisa Rinna attends the 2026 Las Culturistas Culture Awards on Broadway on May 30, 2026. (Photo Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Lindsay Clancy is not claiming to have not done it

As most are likely aware, Clancy is currently standing trial for the murders of her three small children.

It is critical that we acknowledge that neither Clancy nor her attorney is claiming that she did not do it.

Her legal defense is is that she was not in control over her actions due to extreme postpartum psychosis, profound mental illness, and alleged overmedication.

(We have reported on tragic cases of likely postpartum psychosis just recently. It is much rarer than postpartum depression, but it can happen.)

After taking the lives of her children, Clancy attempted to end her own life. She lived — but is now paralyzed and must use a wheelchair.

This is a complex case. Whenever postpartum psychosis leads to a tragedy, many people have strong feelings regarding the victims, the perpetrator, and anyone whom they might blame for not taking action sooner.

Unfortunately, conspiracy theorists are weighing in and making claims about Clancy’s guilt or innocence that no one at the trial is making.

And unfortunately, Lisa Rinna is one of them.

This week, the Bravolebrity took to social media to announce: “Alright he did it! Patrick did it. Patrick’s the one who did it.”

She is referring to Patrick Clancy, husband of Lindsay. And she is accusing him of killing their three children and allowing his wife to take the fall.

Lisa Rinna claims Lindsay Clancy didn’t kill her three children because “women don’t strangle.” She says her therapist told her that women “poison” and that Patrick Clancy killed the children #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/WGe6ftOJCB — Dorinda Deadly (@dorindadeadly) August 18, 2026

‘Women don’t strangle’

Why is Lisa Rinna making this claim? Well, she’ll explain.

“I also heard that women typically don’t strangle … that’s awful to even say,” she said. “But that isn’t what a woman would do. They don’t strangle.”

Rinna then cited her therapist as the source of this actually somewhat true but missing key context belief.

“What do they do? Well, they poison. Or they drown them.”

Rinna then claimed: “And she looks at me and she goes, ‘He did it.'”

The opinion of Rinna’s therapist notwithstanding, it is true that women who commit murder (when not simply using a gun or an accomplice) are historically more likely to use poison. This gendered aspect of violence makes a lot of sense, and no, it is not the result of some sort of intrinsic feminine trait.

If you are part of a group that is statistically (but not always) smaller and less muscular but you are also part of a group that is too often (but not always) expected to feed people, you have two incentives to use a harder-to-trace murder weapon than someone who might have an easy time bludgeoning someone to death and then disposing of the remains.

Poisoning someone’s food, their drink, their medicine, their toiletries … these are the acts of intentional homicide. Which is not what basically anyone in Clancy’s life believes happened.

Instead, it’s believed that she was suffering from postpartum psychosis. This can take various forms, but a massive hormonal imbalance combined with other factors can cause someone’s protective instincts to backfire, making them a danger to their children. And this is the sad result.

Clancy was not trying to get away with killing her kids. She was not thinking clearly and she also tried to end her own life. Additionally, she was bigger and stronger than the victims.

Some of Rinna’s unproven statements on other topics sound very believable. This one different. And this tragic case should not fall prey to sensationalism.