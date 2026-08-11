Drake Accepts 'Hall Pass' From Married Adult Film Star Lena the Plug, Laughs As She Throws Away Her Wedding Ring

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When Kendrick Lamar eviscerated Drake during their feud last summer, many of his most scathing bars touched on the subject of Drizzy’s alleged sexual immorality.

Yes, Kendrick is a married dad, so when he called Drake a freak, it was not intended as a compliment.

At 40, the Canadian Degrassi alum probably isn’t burning through groupies the way he used to, but he recently hosted a “20-vs-1 dating” event that’s probably not gonna convince anyone that he’s ready to settle down.

At one point during the livestream, Drake was presented with a “hall pass” from adult film star Lena the Plug.

Despite recent rumors that Lena had filed for divorce from husband Adam22, the podcasting duo is still very much married.

Now, Lena and Adam are not monogamous (after all, they both work in the adult industry), but they say that their relationship still has rules.

Those rules seem to go out the window when it comes to Drake, however.

Within minutes of meeting the Ice Man, Lena had chucked off her wedding ring and presented him with a hall pass signed by her husband.

The event saw 19 eligible bachelorettes and one married woman competing not only for Drake’s attention but for millions in cash and prizes, as well.

Lena The Plug attends Creators Inc NYE 2024 on December 31, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Creators Inc.)

In the end, Ms. The Plug was not the night’s big winner.

That honor went to a streamer named streamer Pinkchyu (although Lena walked away with quite a consolation prize: $25,000 and a trip to New Zealand).

Of course, most of the women were probably there less for the cash and prizes (or even the chance to date Drake — sorry, Drizzy!) than for the clout.

Pinkchyu has already become something of a social media celebrity in the days since she literally made Drake bark for her.

The Canadian “goth baddie” (Drake is nothing if not loyal to his home country) has now amassed over 2.6 million followers on Instagram, with tens of thousands of those coming in the past few days.

Not bad for a niche model representing a subculture that peaked 40 years ago (sorry, goths!).

But that’s what’s great about an event like this. In a way, everybody wins, and there really are no losers.

Well, except maybe for Adam22, who issued a hall pass only to watch Drake pass on his wife.

Oh, and Drake might be the loser here, if and when one of his future rivals uses a clip of him barking for a chick half his age on one of their diss tracks.