Brad Pitt Was Spotted Drinking at Taylor Swift's Wedding Before Confessing That He's No Longer Sober

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On Monday, we reported on the news that Brad Pitt had started drinking again after seven years of sobriety.

The Oscar winner made the surprising confession during an interview with Esquire.

But it seems that the cat was out of the bag well before that, as Brad reportedly made no effort to conceal his booze consumption at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding.

Brad Pitt attends the “F1: The Movie” European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on June 23, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

According to a new report from Page Six, guests were “shocked” to see Brad drinking at the event, as he’s spoken publicly about his sobriety on several occasions.

Though he never detailed his reasons for getting clean, it’s been widely assumed that Pitt’s divorce from Angelina Jolie — and the allegation that he behaved abusively while drunk — played a major role.

The divorce continues to make headlines a decade later, as the A-listers are still battling over shared assets, including the French vineyard and winery they co-own.

News that Pitt is drinking again comes on the heels of a tumultuous few months in which all of Brad and Angelina’s children dropped his last name.

“I was sober for seven years. And then I got back off the wagon,” he confessed in the interview. “In a more restrained manner. I got overconfident a couple times, went, ‘Yep, nope, not good for me.’ Not in big quantities.”

Pitt explained he “can have a few” glasses of wine, but he “can’t have a lot.”

“I have to be professional about it,” he said.

Pitt first spoke publicly about his sobriety in a 2019 New York Times interview.

“I had taken things as far as I could take it, so I removed my drinking privilege,” he said at the time.

In 2020, Pitt publicly thanked Bradley Cooper for helping him quit drinking, and he spoke about his sobriety journey on Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast just last summer.

So the news that Pitt is drinking again came as a surprise to many. And his comments have led to widespread debate about exactly when he tumbled off the wagon.

It was widely assumed that he got sober amid his divorce, but Brad says he was only clean for seven years. So does that mean he’s been back on the sauce since 2023?

We may never know for sure. But it sounds like he had no qualms about toasting to Taylor and Travis last month!