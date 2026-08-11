Donald Trump Hid in Catering Truck to Sneak Off Air Force One

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Just weeks ago, Donald Trump ditched his $400 million Qatari jet for the old Air Force One.

At least, that’s what he claimed, oddly commenting that it was “for old time’s sake.”

The truth, it turns out, was that Trump sneaked out of Air Force One and left Turkey on a military craft.

He hid in a catering truck to make the switcheroo without the journalists and staffers still on the plane knowing.

Donald Trump walks off of Air Force One at Newark Liberty International Airport on August 7, 2026. (Photo Credit: Eric Lee/Getty Images)

Trump pulled a truck trick to avert assassins (who never actually tried to get him)

In July, the NATO summit took place in Turkey.

Trump’s departure raised eyebrows because the expensive jet — a brazen symbol of the Trump regime’s corruption, albeit one of many — which he skipped using.

Despite his claims at the time that this was out of some sort of odd nostalgia, Trump quickly spilled that there were security concerns.

He called himself “number one” on Iran’s hit list, seemingly as a boast.

Now, the truth of how Trump departed from Turkey on July 8 has gotten much, much weirder.

Numerous outlets are reporting that Trump boarded Air Force One for the cameras as part of what was essentially a hoax.

He then slipped out of the plane and boarded a military aircraft.

Sensationally, Trump was able to sneak out of Air Force One by way of a catering truck.

Journalists and White House staff were both still aboard Air Force One.

None of the journalists and few of the staffers were aware of the sleight of hand.

Trump totally obliterated Iran but he’s switching planes by hiding in a catering cart on international flights and playing golf in NJ next to surface-to-air missile launchers. — Ron Filipkowski (@ronfilipkowski.bsky.social) August 10, 2026 at 9:30 PM

It is all just so ridiculous

The shenanigan of cramming Trump into a catering vehicle to sneak him onto a different aircraft is just a few steps removed from something that you’d see on Scooby-Doo.

It does sound like something out of Veep.

Apparently this warning of an alleged plot came by way of Israel, which may cast doubt onto its veracity.

We are, after all, talking about a nation whose bloodthirsty regime has a vested interest in the United States attacking its enemies.

To be clear, there are alleged threats to Trump in the world. None of them seem to have panned out so far, but they exist. Maybe the Iran threat to fire a missile at his plane was legitimate, but nothing came of it.

We are now nearly halfway into August. It was in February when Trump first attacked Iran in a wave of bombings with no particular justification.

What has followed has been worldwide economic suffering, a gas crisis, a weakening of the US’ strategic petroleum reserve, a massive depletion of America’s missile capacity, and an erosion of what little trust remained with key allies.

Multiple times, a deal has seemed within reach. But America’s Mad King seems to be prolonging the war with the intention, critics say, of preserving his ego.

Unfortunately, this is a natural and inevitable consequence of electing unqualified despots who don’t really understand how anything works. Especially if they receive counsel from weird macho ideologues and notorious drunks.

The good news is that the catering truck story is a little source of humor in the unending hell in which we are all trapped.