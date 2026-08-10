Jon Hamm Expecting First Child With Wife Anna Osceola

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Don Draper, Dick Whitman — whatever names he may have gone by before, Jon Hamm will soon be known as Dad.

Yes, the Mad Men star and his wife, Anna Osceola, are expecting their first child together, the Daily Mail reported on Monday.

The couple has not publicly commented on the pregnancy, and representatives for both actors did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola attend Apple TV+’s “Your Friends & Neighbors” New York Premiere at DGA Theater on April 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Hamm, 55, and Osceola, 38, have been married since June 2023. The couple exchanged vows at Anderson Canyon in Big Sur, California — a location that holds special significance for Mad Men fans.

Jon and Anna met there while filming the finale of the hit AMC drama.

(And “the real Don Draper’s” wife was named Anna!)

He previously dated writer Jennifer Westfeldt for 18 years.

Their wedding reportedly included several famous friends, including Billy Crudup, Paul Rudd, and Tina Fey.

Now, the couple is preparing to welcome a new addition to their family.

While Hamm and Osceola have largely kept their personal lives private, Jon has been candid in recent years about his changing feelings toward marriage and fatherhood.

In a 2024 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he admitted that he once had complicated feelings about marriage because of his parents’ divorce.

But his relationship with Osceola changed his perspective.

Hamm said he hoped their marriage would “turn into kids” and acknowledged that becoming a father later in life would make him an “old dad.”

“It’s not lost on me that I’m 53,” he said at the time. “I will be the old dad, but so it goes. It could be a good thing. We’ll see.”

Hamm had previously spoken about how his relationship with Osceola helped him envision a future that included marriage, children, and a different definition of happiness.

During a 2022 appearance on Howard Stern’s SiriusXM show, Hamm explained that he felt “settled and comfortable” in his relationship and that it had opened his mind to possibilities he had not previously considered.

That included “being married, having kids, defining a new version of happiness, life, wellness.”

And now, that future is becoming a reality.

Our sincere congratulations go out to Jon and Anna!