Chrissy Metz Confesses to Using GLP-1 After Losing 100 lbs

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Back in the spring of 2025, Chrissy Metz lost 100 pounds.

At the time of this monumental body transformation, the This Is Us actress avoided giving an answer about Ozempic.

Now, however, she is admitting to being on a GLP-1 medication.

Chrissy Metz attends 50th Macy’s 4th Of July Fireworks at Pier 17 on July 04, 2026. (Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy’s, Inc.)

‘None of it really worked for me’

Speaking with People this week, Metz confessed to taking a GLP-1 medication.

“I’m not getting any younger,” she explained, citing that years of dieting were not effective.

“I’m in perimenopause,” Metz described, “and there were obesity issues within my family and with my father.”

Metz continued: “And I felt like I’ve tried so many modalities, whether it was diets or therapy, and none of it really worked for me.”

Most diets fail as the body adjusts. Bodies may struggle to store energy under the medicalized starvation that GLP-1 meds provide, however.

By the way, Metz sharing this wasn’t necessarily spontaneous.

She is partnered with a GLP-1 provider, Ro.

So when she calls her experience with the medication “great,” we should of course keep that in mind.

“It’s so nice not to be obsessing about what I’m going to have every minute, even as I’m still consuming the meal,” Metz expressed.

“I just vilified food for so long because I was taught that it was bad,” she admitted. “And you shouldn’t eat this or that.”

Critics are ‘not in my life’

Metz did acknowledge that “judgy” people might have disparaging things to say about her use of GLP-1 medication.

Many people may express concern over known and unknown side effects, or over the documented GLP-1 shortages for diabetes patients who actually need it.

But it sounds like Metz is thinking more of “haters” who think that taking a shot to starve yourself instead of starving yourself the old-fashioned way is “cheating.”

“It doesn’t matter, because like I always say, they’re not in my life,” Metz said of “judgy” people.

“They’re not in my doctor’s notes,” she continued. “They’re not in the hereditary issues my family has.”

Metz did clarify that she is also working with a trainer to build muscle.

She also claimed that she has not set a numerical goal weight.

“I’m just a regular old girl who is trying her best,” Metz characterized.

Back in April 2025, she was much more evasive about using GLP-1 use, declining to answer but commenting that she’s the sort of person who avoids taking Tylenol.

Just for the record, plenty of people who would happily take Tylenol within medically recommended doses would not go near GLP-1 unless they had a diabetes diagnosis.