Chandler David Hendry Cause of Death: Popular Mormon Influencer Was 27

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We have tragic news to report from the world of social media.

Chandler David Hendry, a popular Mormon YouTuber and podcaster, has died at the age of 27.

Hendry was killed in a three-vehicle crash in Lehi, Utah, on Friday, August 7, according to police.

A photo taken at the scene of a car accident. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

The tragic accident occurred at approximately 8:25 am.

According to a Lehi police spokesperson, witnesses reported that Hendry ran a red light and collided with two other vehicles.

The occupants of those vehicles were not seriously injured.

Hendry was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash remains ongoing.

Hendry’s death was particularly heartbreaking for those who followed his religious content because of what he had shared online just hours earlier.

A member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Hendry founded the Restored Truth podcast and built a significant following by discussing his faith, scripture, and Christian history.

He had more than 70,000 followers across his social media presence, according to the New York Post.

Earlier on the day of the crash, Hendry had attended the FAIR Conference in Lehi.

His final Instagram video was a reflection on something presented at that event: an illustration depicting the afterlife and the eternal connection between families.

“That is what the eternities will look like,” Hendry said in the video. “A link of the family unit of God.”

The post has taken on an especially poignant meaning following his unexpected death.

Hendry, who was affectionately known as “Chuck,” was also preparing to help young members of his church who were getting ready to serve missions.

An event he had organized went ahead following his death and became an impromptu memorial, with family members and friends sharing memories of the young religious creator.

His father, Chad, recalled that his son had not always been comfortable with public speaking. When Hendry was asked to speak as a high school senior, his father said, he initially refused.

That changed after Hendry’s first mission in Jackson, Mississippi.

“You will speak in the name of Christ and teach the gospel of Jesus Christ,” Hendry was told, according to his father.

Tributes have poured in from people who knew Hendry personally as well as those who followed his work online.

His sister, Chaleigh Rowley, remembered her brother as someone who had been present for important moments throughout her life.

“Thank you for loving me through all these phases of life we both endured,” she said. “Thank you for being at all my important milestones.” She added that his “light here on this earth will be missed.”

His wife, AnaLynn, also paid tribute to Hendry following his death.

“He was the best person that I knew,” she said. “I felt God’s love for me through him every single day.”

Hendry died just weeks before his second wedding anniversary.

A candlelight vigil was held in his memory on Monday, August 10, as loved ones and followers continued to mourn his sudden death.

Our condolences go out to all of Chandler David Hendry’s loved ones during this enormously difficult time.