Iran Plotted to Assassinate Donald Trump, Israeli Intelligence Claims

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With the ceasefire between the US and Iran seemingly at an end, new reports have added another layer of tension to the ongoing turmoil in the Middle East.

According to CNN, Donald Trump is the target of a new alleged assassination plot.

The outlet reports that Israeli intelligence recently shared information with U.S. officials indicating that Iran may have developed a fresh plan to assassinate the president amid escalating tensions between the two countries.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the White House on July 06, 2026 in Washington, DC. Trump is hosting a luncheon in the Rose Garden Club. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Details of the alleged plot have not been made public, and U.S. officials have not confirmed whether the intelligence points to an imminent threat.

However, sources told CNN that the warning was taken seriously, given the ongoing conflict between the United States, Israel, and Iran.

The reported threat is the latest in a years-long campaign by Iran to seek retaliation against Trump following the 2020 U.S. drone strike that killed Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani.

American officials have previously disclosed multiple alleged Iran-linked plots targeting Trump and other former members of his administration, with federal prosecutors bringing criminal charges in several cases over the past two years.

According to CNN, U.S. intelligence has received repeated warnings about potential threats in recent weeks, though officials reportedly described the latest information from Israel as more specific than previous reports.

When asked about the report, Trump acknowledged that he remains a target for Iran but did not appear alarmed by the latest intelligence.

“I guess I’m number one on their hit list,” he reportedly said while speaking to reporters during the NATO summit.

The president also revealed that he has already given instructions on how the United States should respond if he were ever assassinated.

As usual Trump’s remarks were anything but subtle.

“If I get taken out by Iran, they should bomb them like they’ve never been bombed before,” he said.

Neither the White House nor Iranian officials immediately commented on the reported intelligence.

The latest development comes as military tensions between Washington and Tehran continue to intensify, with both nations exchanging threats following recent strikes and retaliatory attacks in the region.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.