Courtney Clenney Pleads GUILTY to Boyfriend's 2022 Stabbing Death, Will Be Out SHOCKINGLY Soon

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The Courtney Clenney case isn’t ending on a happy note for anyone.

Not for late boyfriend Christian Obumseli and his family. Not for Clenney or her family.

Attorneys reached an agreement. Clenney has now pleaded guilty to Obumseli’s 2022 death.

Clenney’s plea includes prison time — but she may be out sooner than you expect.

In August 2022, Courtney Clenney was arrested by police in Hawaii 5 months after the stabbing death of her boyfriend. (Photo Credit: Hawaii Police Department)

Guilty

On Monday, August 10, Clenney pleaded guilty after her attorneys secured a deal with the prosecution.

In 2022, her boyfriend, Christian Obumseli, died.

Clenney’s guilty plea came with the agreement that she will serve a 6-year prison sentence.

That is already a relatively short time for a homicide, though there may be extenuating circumstances.

(There are some who believe that she deserves prison for life, and others who believe that she deserves no time behind bars at all.)

A slight twist is that the agreement includes time served.

Clenney has been behind bars for exactly 4 years, which means that she could be out and free in just two years.

The prospect of spending two years behind bars is daunting — and likely sounds like a long wait, even after spending four locked away already.

But Clenney was facing a potential life sentence before this manslaughter plea.

As part of her deal, she must undergo treatment for mental health and substance abuse after her realse.

This case was sensationalized for several reasons

In April of 2022, Clenney stabbed Obumseli to death their their shared Miami apartment.

Seemingly in shock, she told detectives that she had only stabbed him in self-defense.

Clenney told investigators that she was a victim of domestic violence, and had picked up the knife as a warning to keep him away.

“I grabbed a knife, and I said, ‘Don’t come anywhere close to me. I have absolutely no intention of using it,’” she told detectives.

In the immediate aftermath, a seemingly bewildered Clenney repeatedly asked first responders if she’d killed her then-boyfriend.

This case has been full of controversy, with various parties claiming that either Clenney or Obumseli were victims of domestic violence.

It was further sensationalized by some people’s reactions to Clenney’s work on OnlyFans.

Additionally, the prosecution was at one point found to have improperly accessed privileged communications between attorney and client. Yikes!

As we said, this plea deal is likely to make folks on both sides unhappy. Obumseli’s family believes that he is innocent and they want justice. Clenney’s loved ones believe that she should spend no time behind bars for defending herself.

Our justice system is imperfect, and grows only more visibly flawed with each passing day.