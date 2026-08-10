Enes Kanter Freedom: Former NBA Star Announces Plan to Enter WNBA Draft

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You know those kids’ movies where a referee says something like “There’s nothing in the rule book that says a dog can’t play basketball!”?

Well, former Boston Celtic Enes Kanter Freedom is now using that mentality to troll the world of women’s sports.

Yes, the first round pick-turned-professional edgelord has officially declared his eligibility for the 2027 WNBA draft.

Enes Kanter attends the Annual Charity Day hosted by Cantor Fitzgerald, BGC and GFI at Cantor Fitzgerald on September 11, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for Cantor Fitzgerald)

Kanter has submitted a letter to the league declaring following through on a promise he made last week amid the ongoing debate over transgender athletes and women’s sports.

“Please accept this formal document as my official written notification to the Women’s National Basketball Association of my voluntary decision to enter the player pool for the 2027 WNBA Draft,” reads a letter Kanter made public today.

Freedom shared a copy of the letter on social media, adding a simple message alongside it: “rules are rules!”

Yes, he’s certainly committed to the bit.

In the letter, Freedom cited the league’s collective bargaining agreement, stating that he meets the age requirement and has no remaining collegiate eligibility.

He also asked the league office to confirm receipt of his paperwork and process his registration for the draft.

So, yes, this is officially a thing.

The move comes just days after Freedom and former NBA player Royce White announced their intentions to enter the 2027 WNBA Draft.

Both men have framed their decisions as a response to the WNBA’s handling of the increasingly heated debate surrounding transgender participation in women’s sports.

The controversy intensified after Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham spoke publicly about her belief that biological differences should be considered when it comes to women’s sports.

“I got a lot of negative feedback about me hating trans. And I’m like, ‘I never once said that,'” Cunningham said last month.

She added that she wanted to “protect young girls in a locker room, or young girls in sport who shouldn’t have to go against biological men.”

Cunningham’s comments sparked considerable backlash, as well as support, and the issue quickly became much bigger than one player’s remarks.

Minnesota Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve subsequently wore a “Trans kids belong” shirt during a game against Cunningham’s Indiana Fever.

The WNBA Players Association has also addressed the controversy, emphasizing its commitment to inclusion while saying it represents players with different backgrounds, experiences and opinions.

“Hate, abuse, and demonization of any person or group of people, including transgender people, only fuel fear, division, and harm,” the WNBPA said in a statement.

Freedom has now inserted himself directly into that conversation.

He hasn’t played in the NBA since 2022, but he’s certainly found a new way to remain part of the basketball conversation.

And now the WNBA has an official piece of paperwork to deal with.

It remains to be seen whether Freedom’s name will actually appear among the selections at the 2027 WNBA Draft. But he’s certainly found a new way to cling to relevance.