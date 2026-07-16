Brad Pitt Blames Angelina Jolie for ‘Alienation’ of Kids: Report

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With both Maddox and Zahara Jolie expunging the -Pitt from their names, legally as well as socially, how does their estranged dad feel about it?

That sort of depends upon whom you ask.

A new report says that Brad Pitt believes that Angelina Jolie, not his own actions, turned the kids against him?

Is there any surprise that, by these sources, Pitt seems to believe that his children’s choices are things being done to him?

Brad Pitt poses for a photo on June 09, 2025. (Photo Credit: Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images)

‘Harmful alienation campaign against the kids’ father’

The Daily Mail spoke to inside sources close to Pitt, who shared that the once-beloved actor seems to mask anger over his children separating themselves from him by putting on a thin air of resignation.

“He’s always going to respect his kids’ choices at the end of the day,” claimed one insider.

Boldly, the source added that “any parent intentionally excluded from their children’s lives as punishment is obviously going to be upset by it.”

Intentionally excluded as punishment is a wild and, frankly, entitled response from someone whose adult children have cut ties with him.

Though that line appears to be detached from reality, other aspects of the report at least partially acknowledge the truth.

“None of the kids respect Brad because of what he has done to their mother,” the insider acknowledged.

Skipping over the events of the 2016 flight that ended the marriage, the source simply shared: “They remember how awful it was when they were married, all the fights and drama.”

Don’t worry — the commentary loses its hinges and begins flailing about very quickly.

“This very sad situation is the result of a deliberate, devastating, harmful alienation campaign against the kids’ father by the mother,” claimed the first insider.

To be clear, there is no evidence of any “alienation campaign.” Unless this insider meant to say that Pitt alienated his children alongside his wife, but that does not seem to be the claim here.

‘They feel bad for their mom’

Despite repeated claims that Angelina Jolie has somehow hypnotized her kids against their dad instead of them just having a healthy and rational response to his behavior, the second source does allow that he’s continued to drive them away even after the breakup.

‘They hate that Brad has been so difficult with Miraval,” the second insider admitted, referring to the ugly lawsuit that Pitt launched.

“They feel he is punishing their mother with the constant bickering over money from the winery,” the source continued.

It is a very common belief that, when their divorce (which took longer than their actual marriage lasted) finally ended, Pitt used the winery lawsuit in a vindictive campaign against his ex. However, we cannot claim to know the inner workings of his mind.

“She has had to spend a fortune on lawyers,” the insider acknowledged, “and they feel bad for their mom.”

Another issue is that Jolie has been an actual loving parent to her children, and has “built a very positive and creative world for them, and they are grateful.”

The second source continued: “She is even helping them build their careers, which Brad has never done. Maddox, Pax and Vivienne are thriving behind the scenes in showbusiness.”

Meanwhile, the insider says that Pitt feels that he is in an “impossible position as more of his children have chosen to drop his last name.”

The source added: “He views the situation as deeply painful and believes Angelina’s role in how things unfolded is the ultimate betrayal.”

Pitt is entitled to view things however he likes. But blaming others for the natural consequences of your own decisions, behavior, and actions doesn’t sound like a good way to go through life.