Alanis Morissette Divorced: Her History of Marriage, Explained

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One of the figures who truly embodied the 1990s was Alanis Morissette.

The singer’s unique voice and evocative songs helped define a decade, and formed the soundtrack to people’s lives.

She has not always been so lucky in love, however.

Here’s a look into Alanis’ history of marriage and divorce — and where things stand today.

Alanis Morissette attends the Songwriters Hall of Fame 55th Annual Induction and Awards Gala on June 11, 2026. (Photo Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Dave Coulier

Starting in 1992, Alanis dated actor and comedian Dave Coulier.

This was not only shortly after the launch of her career with her debut album, but also during a time when the Full House cast members were all cultural touchstones.

The two did break up and go their separate ways in 1994. Things never went further than dating.

After the split, there was widespread speculation that “You Oughta Know,” Alanis’ breakup anthem, was about Dave.

However, though he did at one point jokingly say that it was about him, he has since clarified that it is not, to the best of his knowledge, about him.

Ryan Reynolds

Alanis continued during her peak era of fame and musical success.

Her next high-profile romantic entanglement began when she attended Drew Barrymore’s 2002 birthday party.

There, she met Ryan Reynolds, who was at that time in his mid-20s. However hot he may be as a DILF these days, he was hotter at that time. They soon began dating.

In June of 2004, they even became engaged after two years of dating.

However, in February 2007, they called off the engagement and split.

Souleye

In 2009, Alanis met hip hop artist Mario “Souleye” Treadway.

They soon began dating.

Clearly, things were going well.

The two married on May 22, 2010 in a private ceremony at their Los Angeles home.

Even if a couple of her past entanglements are more famous — as individuals and for having dated her — he is the only one whom she married.

Where do things stand today?

Alanis and Souleye have not gotten divorced and are still together. In fact, they also share three children.

Their son, Ever, was born in December 2010.

Their daughter, Onyx, was born in June 2016.

And their other son, Winter, was born in August of 2019.

Congratulations to the couple for still going strong after so many years of marriage!