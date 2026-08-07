Mitch McConnell Has Been 'Discharged' From the Hospital: When Will He Return to Congress?

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It’s been nearly eight weeks since Mitch McConnell has been seen in public.

The 84-year-old senator from Kentucky was rushed to the hospital by ambulance in June, and for obvious reasons, many feared the worst.

But despite rumors to the contrary, McConnell’s wife maintained that he was still alive. And now, Mitch — or someone speaking on his behalf — claims that he’s been released from the hospital and is resting comfortably at home.

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) arrives for a news conference following the weekly Senate Republican policy luncheon at the U.S. Capitol on November 19, 2024 in Washington, DC. ((Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images))

“Earlier today, I was discharged from the rehabilitation center to continue my recovery at home,” reads a post on McConnell’s Facebook page:

“Elaine and I are grateful for the many well wishes and support from friends, colleagues, and Kentuckians, and for the attentive care I’ve received from excellent doctors, nurses, therapists, and hospital staff.

“On the advice of my doctors, I’ll maintain an intensive regimen of physical therapy from home during the state work period, and I’ll continue to engage with my staff and colleagues on important Senate business.”

The news comes at the start of a five-week Senate hiatus, so it might be quite some time before McConnell casts another vote.

Not surprisingly, critics and conspiracy theorists have snarkily described the timing as “convenient.”

According to his office, McConnell has been undergoing multiple physical therapy sessions each day focused on improving his strength and reducing the risk of future falls.

Those efforts are especially significant given the senator’s history with childhood polio, which left him with lasting mobility issues. In recent years, McConnell has also experienced several high-profile health setbacks, including multiple falls and widely publicized freezing episodes during press appearances.

His extended absence from the Senate also fueled growing questions about his fitness for office, with some Kentucky political leaders calling for greater transparency regarding his condition.

McConnell did not provide a date for when he expects to resume in-person duties on Capitol Hill.

.McConnell said he plans to remain engaged with his staff and Senate colleagues throughout his recovery.

The Republican senator previously announced that he will not seek reelection when his current term expires, bringing an end to one of the longest and most influential careers in modern Senate history. For now, though, his focus appears to be on continuing his rehabilitation and regaining his strength at home.

Well, we wish Senator McConnell all the best — and we’re glad we don’t need a Ouija board to convey that wish.