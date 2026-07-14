Prince Harry Reveals How His Kids Celebrate Princess Diana’s Birthday

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It’s been nearly 29 years since Princess Diana was killed while fleeing the paparazzi.

Prince Harry has spoken openly about the tragedy on numerous occasions, revealing that it remains a source of acute trauma.

Now, the Duke of Sussex has shared the touching way that he, Meghan Markle, and the couple’s two children honor Diana on the dates that they feel her loss most keenly.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex greet members of the public at the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia on April 17, 2026 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Speaking during a Q&A at Scotty’s Summer Festival in England, Harry revealed that his family celebrates Diana’s birthday every year by baking one of her favorite desserts, a lemon drizzle cake.

Harry attended the event as a Global Ambassador for Scotty’s Little Soldiers, a charity that supports children who have lost military parents.

During the conversation, he was asked whether his family does anything special on Diana’s birthday or the anniversary of her death.

Rather than focusing solely on grief, Harry explained that he and Meghan have created a joyful tradition for Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, centered around baking the cake each year.

The annual ritual allows the family to celebrate Diana’s life while introducing the children to the grandmother they never had the chance to meet.

The Duke has spoken openly over the years about the devastating impact of losing his mother in 1997, when he was just 12 years old.

More recently, however, he has emphasized finding meaningful ways to carry her legacy forward through his own family.

Harry has also said that difficult days often remind him to hold Archie and Lilibet a little tighter, crediting his children with helping him stay grounded through life’s challenges.

The comments came during Harry’s latest visit to the United Kingdom, where he participated in several charity events tied to the 2027 Invictus Games and other causes close to his heart.

While Harry and Meghan’s relationship with the royal family has remained strained in recent years, moments like this offer a reminder that Diana’s influence continues to shape the way her youngest son approaches parenthood.

Instead of allowing the anniversary of such a painful loss to be defined by sadness alone, Harry and Meghan have chosen to make it a celebration that ensures Archie and Lilibet grow up knowing the remarkable woman whose kindness and compassion changed the monarchy forever.