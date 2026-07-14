Donald Trump Asked if Russia Poisoned Lindsey Graham, Trashes Late Senator & Pushes …

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Over the weekend, South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham died suddenly after a brief illness.

With news of FBI involvement after his passing, there are questions.

Donald Trump was asked, point blank, if a foreign adversary like Russia might have poisoned Graham.

Additionally, Trump trashed the late senator, “grading” him on loyalty while claiming that some of his last words were an attempt to push Trump’s legislative agenda.

Donald Trump and Lindsey Graham speak to the media aboard Air Force One en route to Washington, DC on January 04, 2026. (Photo Credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

‘To answer the conspiracy theory, I would love to say yes’

On Monday, July 13, Greg Kelly of ultra-conservative news channel Newsmax asked Trump about Lindsey Graham’s passing.

“The Russians have a habit of poisoning people they don’t like, and Graham once called for Putin to be taken out,” Kelly noted.

Additionally, Graham had just returned from Kyiv. Ukraine continues to weather a merciless, years-long invasion from Russian forces.

“Do you have any suspicions or worries; do you think we know the whole story about his death?” Kelly asked.

“To answer the conspiracy theory, I would love to say yes, but I think he had some problems,” Trump began his answer.

Greg Kelly asks President Trump whether he thinks Russia might have played a role in the death of Sen. Lindsey Graham. pic.twitter.com/IxLNsO2QoL — NEWSMAX (@NEWSMAX) July 14, 2026

Trump’s reply said that there were “deep-seated” health issues behind Graham’s death, rambling that they were “not easy to find.”

As he continued to chatter, he pointed out that Graham’s father had passed away at a similar age.

Elsewhere, Trump characterized Graham’s death by saying that part of the late senator’s body “literally blew up.”

He also insisted that, hours before Graham’s death, they had spoken on the phone about Trump’s attempt to exert massive federal control over elections, enacting voter suppression in all 50 states.

“He wanted to pass the SAVE America Act,” Trump claimed, “and I said, ‘Well, we’re going to get it done, Lindsey. We’re going to get it done. I’ll see you, like, soon.’”

‘Now he had one bad moment’

On Monday, July 13, Trump called into Fox & Friends, as is his habit, where he shared “praise” and critiques of the late senator.

He awarded Graham a “99 instead of “100” due to what he called “one bad moment” when Graham, on the floor of the Senate, supported respecting the vote of the American people.

“Now he had one bad moment, and that was you know on the January 6 thing,” Trump complained.

He claimed: “Then he called me like about 40 minutes later, and he said, ‘Did I really say that? I can’t believe it,’ and he took it back … so I give him a 99 instead of a 100.”

Just to be clear, there are no records of any such conversation. That includes the January 6th Committee’s documentation. As always, one could choose to believe that Trump is telling the truth, but why?

Donald Trump shared details of his final conversation with Senator Lindsey Graham, saying the two spoke by phone shortly before Graham’s sudden death at the age of 71. Trump said Graham sounded well during the call, which focused on the SAVE America Act and other political issues… pic.twitter.com/TsNJjfSzr5 — 24_7Reflections (@ColonSimeJphd8) July 14, 2026

“That was his only bad moment. He said, ‘I wish I never said it,’ but about 45 minutes later, he called. He said: ‘I made a big mistake,'” Trump insisted.

Similarly, there is no evidence to back up Trump’s claim that some of Graham’s final words were to push for Trump’s attempt to exert unprecedented federal control over elections.

Now, Graham was an obsequious creature to the core of his being. It is entirely possible that he told Trump exactly what he wanted to hear over the phone.

But given Trump’s history of telling provable lies — whether they serve his agenda or just make him seem important — there’s no real reason to believe this.

Being graded on how desperately loyal you were is a hell of a eulogy to get. But Graham truly deserved no less.