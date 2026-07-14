Jax Taylor ‘Betrayed’ Brittany Cartwright By Hooking Up With Her Friend and …

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Before Jax Taylor’s divorce from Brittany Cartwright, there were rumors that he was hooking up with his publicist, Lori Krebs.

Jax denied those reports, and given the fact that he lies the way most people draw breath, it should come as no surprise that his relationship with Lori does appear to be more than professional.

The former Vanderpump Rules star was photographed getting cozy with Krebs while on vacation this week.

Jax Taylor (L) and Brittany Cartwright attend â€œA Ride Through the Agesâ€: Wrangler Capsule Collection Launch at Fred Segal Sunset at Fred Segal on September 19, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Erik Voake/Getty Images for Wrangler)

Photos and video obtained by TMZ show Taylor and Krebs embracing in a pool while vacationing in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, over the weekend.

Witnesses told the outlet the pair appeared affectionate throughout the day and weren’t making any effort to hide that they were together as they celebrated Taylor’s July 11 birthday.

The images have reportedly blindsided Cartwright.

A source told Page Six that the reality star feels “betrayed” by Krebs more than by her estranged husband, explaining that she no longer expects much from Taylor but had continued to trust her longtime publicist after previous romance rumors were denied.

“When the Jax-Lori rumors first started swirling two years ago, Brittany chose to believe Lori that nothing was going on,” the insider claimed.

“She continued to work with her and trust her, and this is how Lori repays her?”

The source added that Krebs often “inserted herself into moments that should be about her clients,” saying this latest development is a line Cartwright doesn’t believe can be uncrossed.

Taylor and Cartwright split in early 2024, with Cartwright filing for divorce that August.

Although their marriage ended, the pair has continued co-parenting their 5-year-old son, Cruz, while waiting for their divorce to be finalized.

This also isn’t the first time Taylor and Krebs have been linked.

Back in February 2024, fans speculated the two were more than friends after Taylor shared a photo with Krebs. At the time, both he and Cartwright dismissed the rumors on their podcast, “When Reality Hits with Jax and Brittany.”

“It was cracking me up how everyone was going crazy about that picture you posted with our publicist Lori,” Cartwright said at the time, insisting Krebs was simply a close friend and trusted publicist.

A month later, Taylor again denied there was any romance, calling the speculation “all just hearsay” during an interview.

Whether these latest photos tell a different story remains unclear.

Neither Taylor, Cartwright, nor Krebs has publicly commented on the vacation pictures, though Page Six reported that Krebs appeared to deactivate her Instagram account shortly before the images surfaced online.

If the relationship rumors are true, however, the biggest casualty may not simply be Taylor and Cartwright’s already fractured marriage, but a friendship Cartwright reportedly believed would survive it.