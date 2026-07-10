Margaret Qualley Addresses Cheating Rumors Following Jack Antonoff Split

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UPDATE: Reps for Margaret Qualley just released a statement denying that there was infidelity in the marriage:

“The narratives running in the press about Margaret and Jack are categorically untrue. There are no trust issues. There was no infidelity or anything outside of respect and partnership in this relationship,” Qualley’s rep said in the statement obtained by People.

The statement continued: “They have deep love and care for one another. There are only two people in this marriage, and the sources who are talking to the press and commenting on their relationship are not people who know them. Please respect their privacy.”

Read on for our initial coverage of this unexpected split:

Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff attend the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV)

After weeks of rumors and speculation, it looks like Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff have decided to call it quits.

According to a new report from People, the A-list actress and in-demand music producer Jack Antonoff have separated after less than three years of marriage. ‘

Multiple sources told the outlet that the couple has been going through a difficult stretch and is currently trying to figure out what’s next.

One insider described the relationship as “rocky,” while another said the pair is still “figuring things out.”

Neither Qualley nor Antonoff has publicly commented on the report, and representatives for both stars have yet to address the split.

Rumors about trouble in the marriage began swirling after Antonoff attended Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding without his wife.

Instead, the Bleachers frontman — who served as producer and co-songwriter on several of Taylor’s biggest hits — was accompanied by his sister, fashion designer Rachel Antonoff.

The situation prompted fans to wonder why Margaret was absent from one of the year’s biggest celebrity events.

The speculation only intensified after eagle-eyed followers noticed that Qualley had removed nearly all photos of Antonoff from her Instagram account, leaving behind just a single blurry image from earlier this year.

Qualley and Antonoff first sparked dating rumors in the summer of 2021 after they were spotted kissing in New York City.

Less than a year later, engagement rumors exploded when the actress debuted a diamond ring at the Cannes Film Festival. She later confirmed the engagement herself on Instagram.

The couple tied the knot in August 2023 during a star-studded ceremony in New Jersey attended by celebrity friends like Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey, and Zoe Kravitz.

Throughout their relationship, both spoke openly about how deeply they cared for one another.

Antonoff previously described meeting Qualley as life-changing, saying a “cynical” part of him disappeared after they fell in love.

Earlier this year, Qualley called her husband “my person” and said he made her feel safe and truly understood.

It might be a while before either party comments on the situation publicly, but for now, at least, it sounds like these two have put an end to their love story.