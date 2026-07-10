Prince Andrew Investigation Escalates as UK Police Interview Family of Late Alleged …

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The investigation into Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s ties to Jeffrey Epstein escalated further this week.

The Guardian and other outlets have reported that police from the UK are preparing to travel to the United States to speak with members of Virginia Giuffre’s family as they continue investigating allegations connected to the former Prince Andrew.

Giuffre took her own life last year after allegedly being trafficked by Epstein.

Prince Andrew, Duke of York leaves the headquarters of Crossrail at Canary Wharf on March 7, 2011 in London, England. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Authorities reportedly plan to meet with Giuffre’s brother, Sky Roberts, and his wife, Amanda Roberts, during the visit.

While neither family member is considered a direct witness, investigators believe they may be able to provide valuable context about Giuffre’s allegations and the years leading up to her death.

Giuffre accused Andrew of sexually assaulting her while she was being trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell when she was a teenager.

Andrew has consistently denied the allegations.

In 2022, however, he reached a multimillion-dollar civil settlement with Giuffre without admitting liability or wrongdoing.

Giuffre’s family has expressed support for investigators’ efforts and hopes the inquiry demonstrates that no one is above the law.

The planned meetings are expected to be informal conversations rather than official witness interviews because the relatives were not present during the alleged events.

The trip to the U.S. is just one part of a broader investigation that has expanded significantly in recent months.

Detectives are also reviewing historical case files, seeking additional evidence from U.S. authorities, and are expected to interview former royal protection officers as they continue examining allegations tied to Andrew’s relationship with Epstein and his conduct during his years as the United Kingdom’s trade envoy.

Officials have also reportedly received information from another woman who claims she was sent to the United Kingdom by Epstein in 2010, although she has not chosen to pursue legal action publicly.

Investigators are evaluating that information as part of the ongoing inquiry.

Police have emphasized that the investigation remains active, with authorities continuing to pursue new leads both in the U.K. and abroad.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.