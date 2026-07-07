Taylor Swift Fans Attack NYC Bar Owner For Traffic Complaint as Wedding Guests Reveal …

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The wedding of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce might be over, but new controversies and criticisms are still popping up left and right.

The latest has to do with two very different sets of critics: the Swifties who are working to silence a New York City bar owner, and the wedding guests who say Taylor’s big day was generally subpar.

We’ll begin with the first controversy:

Taylor Swift attends the Songwriters Hall of Fame 55th Annual Induction and Awards Gala at Marriott Marquis Hotel on June 11, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

According to TMZ, the owner of a bar on West 31st Street was forced to close on Friday evening and most of Saturday because of security measures surrounding the wedding festivities.

The owner told the outlet that he had originally been informed the sidewalk outside his business would remain open to pedestrians, allowing at least some customer traffic.

But those plans reportedly changed at the last minute, with the entire area ultimately being shut down.

The sudden closure came during what business owners expected would be a busy holiday weekend, making the financial impact even more frustrating.

The business shared news of the unexpected closure on social media, but instead of sympathy, the owner says the post attracted a wave of criticism from Taylor Swift fans.

According to TMZ, some commenters argued that a local business losing money paled in comparison to the significance of Swift and Kelce’s wedding, accusing the owner of unfairly criticizing the singer.

The owner claims the bar was hit with negative reviews from upset fans, with some calling him “a real piece of s–t” for complaining about the situation.

Others reportedly accused him of “looking for a handout because he wasn’t invited to a celebrity wedding” and suggested his complaints were motivated by greed.

'It was all quite ghastly and tacky': The 'chaos' at Taylor Swift's wedding, miffed A-listers queuing for the buffet and her brutal ranking system for guests… insiders reveal all the exclusive details to ALISON BOSHOFF https://t.co/4XvhudQCVU — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) July 6, 2026

Elsewhere in the Taylor-verse, the Daily Mail is claiming that several wedding guests (who preferred to remain anonymous, of course)

“It was all quite ghastly and tacky,” said one attendee, describing a “chaotic” scene in which there weren’t enough chairs for all of the guests.

Taylor and Travis have yet to respond to either controversy.

And they probably never will — unless, of course, Taylor decides to write a soung about how local bar owners could have done her a solid and leant her some freakin’ chairs for the day!