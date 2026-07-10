Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s Kids See King Charles For First Time In 4 Years

Reading Time: 2 minutes

After years of family strife and months of speculation, the long-awaited royal reunion has finally happened!

Yes, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, have reunited with their grandfather, King Charles III.

It’s the first time in four years that Charles has spent time with Meghan and Harry’s kids.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and guests pose for a photograph as they attend. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex traveled to the UK this week for a highly anticipated visit. It’s Meghan’s first time in the country in several years.

According to a report from Page Six, Harry and Meghan traveled to Highgrove House with their children on Friday, where King Charles and Queen Camilla hosted the intimate visit.

No photographs from the reunion have been released, and the meeting was reportedly kept entirely private.

The emotional visit marks the first time Charles has seen Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 5, in person since 2022, when the Sussex family traveled to the U.K. for Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

That trip also marked Charles’ first meeting with Lilibet.

Since stepping down as senior working royals in 2020 and relocating to California, Harry and Meghan have rarely returned to England with their children, citing ongoing concerns over security.

Earlier this week, reports suggested Meghan had initially planned to skip the trip before ultimately deciding to travel with Harry and the children while avoiding public appearances connected to his Invictus Games engagements.

The family gathering comes after months of speculation over whether Harry and Charles would be able to meet during the Duke of Sussex’s latest visit to Britain.

Questions surrounding security, travel logistics, and the pair’s strained relationship had cast doubt on whether any reunion would happen.

While there is no indication that the meeting signals a full reconciliation between father and son, it does represent a significant moment for the royal family after years of distance.

For now, the reunion appears to have been focused on giving King Charles valuable time with two grandchildren he has seen only rarely since Harry and Meghan began their new life in the United States.

Insiders say Prince William and Kate Middleton have no plans to see Harry and Meghan. But this trip still signals that things are moving in the right direction.