Kacey Musgraves’ Nude Instagram Pics Test Site’s Policies, Delight Fans

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Sure, Ella Langley might be the country crossover artist of the summer.

But Kacey Musgraves has been delivering twangy chart-toppers since Obama’s first term, and she’s here to remind us that she’s still got it in more ways than one.

In order to promote her new single “Mexico Honey,” Kacey posted an Instagram carousel that’s attracting a whole lot of attention across social media.

Kacey Musgraves performs onstage during the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The reason? Well, all of the pics are cool, but we’re gonna assume most people are fixating on the ones in which Kacey is seen wearing nothing but a parrot on her shoulder.

Fans know that Kacey has a long history of horny posting, and they love her for it.

But because we live in very prudish times, Ms. Musgraves occasionally experiences some pushback for her boundary-testing content, but thankfully, she hasn’t let that stop her.

We can’t share her latest post directly — this is a family-friendly scandalous gossip site, thank you very much! — but you find Kacey’s glorious parrot pics here.

“That Kacey Musgraves post on insta. Boy oh boy,” wrote one user on X (formerly Twitter).

“Boy oh boy is an understatement. Kacey really woke up, chose violence against the timeline, and posted pure unfiltered art with that parrot shot. Composition, colour, confidence — all of it hits different. Some people just move different,” another wrote.

“She really opened Instagram today and decided to drop a casual lethal weapon on everyone’s feed,” a third person opined.

“Ella was getting too much attention,” a fourth chimed in. You get the idea.

Some wondered how Kacey was able to get away with that level of skin. But it’s important to note that the site has a no-nipples policy.

Its terms of service are surprisingly vague on the topic of unclothed backsides.

So Kacey knew the rules and made a conscious decision about which ones were worth breaking, as great artists have done since the dawn of time.

The sultry post comes on the heels of news that Kacey has decided to cancel several tour dates, but her team says the decision was solely a logistical one, and there’s no cause for concern.

So fear not — Kacey will still be hitting the road starting August 20. If you’re lucky enough to make her acquaintance, don’t make it weird by mentioning the parrot.