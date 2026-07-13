Kris Humphries: What Business Empire Does Kim Kardashian’s Ex-Husband Operate?

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Remember when Kim Kardashian married Kris Humphries for a hot minute?

Her ex-husband largely faded from view after their breakup and his retirement from sports.

Following their divorce, Kim remarried and went on to build a massive business empire.

Interestingly enough, Kris has been up to a little of that, as well.

Kris Humphries seen attending Probably Nothing Hosted By Gary Vee at MAD CLUB Wynwood on December 02, 2021. (Photo Credit: Jose Devillegas/Getty Images)

He’s pivoted to business!

From 2010 until 2011, Kim and Kris (her ex-husband, not her mom) had a whirlwind romance — one featured on magazine covers and on the family’s first reality series, Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

72 days of marriage and an ugly split (Kim filed for divorce while Kris wanted an annulment) later, it was over.

Kris could have used this as a launching point, in conjunction with his basketball career, to build up a powerful and public brand.

Instead, he retired from the NBA in 2017 and largely faded from view for years.

But he didn’t drop off of the face of the planet. Now, he has his own business network.

“Since I’ve stepped away from the game, I’m trying to stay under the radar and work on a new phase of my life,” Kris shared, according to The US Sun.

Those ventures include franchising multiple Dave’s Hot Chicken restaurants in Minnesota.

“I’ve been developing some business ventures,” he added.

Kris shared that he wanted to open Dave’s Hot Chicken franchises all over the state — 30 across the Twin Cities alone. (That’s the goal, though at present his reported total is 17.)

His first, he explained, was near where he grew up and where he attended school.

He’s not really using fame to push his restaurants (mostly)

Before and after his one-year romance with Kim, Kris was a basketball player.

Not famous — even less so than Travis Kelce was before he and Taylor Swift first met — but he was an NBA player.

It would have made perfect sense for him to post shots of his glamorous life.

In fact, with the right platform, one can make a pretty penny doing brand endorsements and ads, capitalizing on fame (or even infamy) to supplement existing wealth.

But one look at Kris’ socials tells a very different story.

For the past few years, Kris has been all about posting and promoting his Dave’s Hot Chicken restaurants.

Still, he’s not relying upon his celebrity status — or what’s left of it — to attract customers.

Instead, Kris believes that Dave’s Hot Chicken fills a niche in the area that competitors can’t quite fill.

We’ll admit that restaurant franchising isn’t exciting or sexy.

But it’s a great reminder that there are other, better things to do with fame other than hawking Zuckerberg’s pervert glasses. (Yes, that’s a dig at Kylie.) Or promoting gambling apps to a primarily teen audience. (Yes, that’s a dig at Timmy.)

Also this does have some of us craving hot chicken. Well played, mister Humphries.